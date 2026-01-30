Google Chrome will soon get its most significant update in a generation – 'auto browse' is coming to change the game

Quick Summary Google has announced a number of new and powerful Gemini features for its Chrome browser. An auto-browse function will help you compete multi-stage tasks, like researching and planning a holiday, while a new side panel makes for easier multitasking.

It was only the other week that we covered Google finally bringing Gemini to Chrome in ChromeOS, but there's some much bigger news today.

In what is arguably the biggest shake-up to the Chrome browser since its launch in 2008, Google is introducing a new feature – auto browse. It is designed to transform the browser into a fully-fledged personal assistant to help you get things done.

Powered by Google’s Gemini 3 model, auto browse isn’t about faster searches, but instead, about putting Chrome in the driving seat to “handle multi-step chores on your behalf”.

What is Chrome auto browse and when can you get it?

Instead of you spending twenty minutes jumping between tabs on Chrome to compare flight prices or fill out a form, auto-browse will be able to complete these tasks for you.

As one example, the company said the feature is able to help you plan a holiday by researching hotel and flight costs across multiple date options for you. It will then suggest a budget friendly option that suits you. It will also be able to do more complex tasks too.

In its blog post, Google said: “Let’s say you’re planning a Y2K theme party and find inspiration in a photo that perfectly captures that era. Auto browse, with the multimodal capabilities of Gemini 3, can identify what’s in the picture, search for similar items and add them to your cart – staying within budget and even applying discount codes.

“And if you give auto browse permission, it can use Google Password Manager to handle tasks even if a sign-in is required.”

The company also revealed that its testers have used the feature for “scheduling appointments, filling out tedious online forms, collecting their tax documents, getting quotes for plumbers and electricians, checking if their bills are paid, filing expense reports, managing their subscriptions and speeding up renewing their driving licenses". Phew.

Essentially, it could be key for completing some of those life admin tasks you put off.

In addition to the auto browse feature, Google has introduced a side panel for Gemini in Chrome, allowing for easier multi-tasking. Connected Apps are also being supported with the update.

It means Gemini will integrate with Gmail, Calendar, YouTube, Maps, Google Shopping and Google Flights to help you get things done quicker.

The new features are rolling out now in preview for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US, across Windows, macOS, and Chromebook Plus.

Sadly, there's no word yet on when they might arrive in the UK, but we're hoping it'll be soon.