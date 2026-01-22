Google's finally adding one of Google's best features to Google's Chromebooks

Quick Summary Gemini on Chrome has finally started to arrive on ChromeOS. This comes from an owner, who posted on X to say they had spotted it. It’s not all models just yet, though.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Chromebooks with Google’s ChromeOS would be first on the list to get new features from Google. It would certainly make logical sense for the company to update its own operating system before others, wouldn’t it? But in reality, that’s not usually what happens.

Instead, other devices like MacBooks and Windows laptops get new features ahead of ChromeOS devices. Why? Who knows, but that’s often the case.

When is Gemini on Chrome coming to my Chromebook?

But today is a good day for some Chromebook users – the rollout of Gemini on Chrome has seemingly started.

It arrived on macOS and Windows way back in September last year but a report by 9to5Google claims that the AI service is starting to appear in the Chrome browser on ChromeOS too. One of its readers – Lance Adams – posted on X claiming to have spotted it.

Before you get too excited, it’s not on every single ChromeOS device. However, the report suggests that those running the latest Canary builds will start to have access to the AI assistant.

With Gemini in Chrome, you’ll be able to do things like reference the browser tab you are currently sitting on to summarise or compare information, as well as previous websites you might have visited.

You could ask Gemini to compare the Apple iPhone 17 to the Samsung Galaxy S25, for example, if you happened to have both those pages open on Apple’s and Samsung’s website. You could also ask it to summarise the key reasons to buy either phone based on various reviews.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google has previously said Gemini for Chrome would begin rolling out with Chrome 144 on ChromeOS, though it did add: “As early as 144, Gemini in Chrome will be rolling out gradually to selective ChromeOS devices”.

“Selective” is the keyword there. It looks like it could be Chromebook Plus models first and it’s not clear when the next batch will follow. It’s good that it has at least started to roll out.