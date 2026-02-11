Nothing Phone (4a) could be multicoloured – according to official tease

Quick Summary Nothing has teased that its Nothing Phone (4a) phone may come in a range of colours. It has shared blue, yellow, pink, white, and black dots on social channels, suggesting the phone will be available in those hues.

Nothing is preparing to launch the Nothing Phone (4a) and there's the suggestion that it could come in a wide range of colours. The handset is expected to be announced soon, and as is traditional, the company is in full tease mode for the new device.

The approaching launch of a new devices has seen Carl Pei – Nothing co-founder and CEO – confirming plans to take the Nothing Phone (4a) closer to a flagship experience. In the latest tease from the company – shared on X – we see coloured dots making up the "(a)" characters in classic Nothing dot matrix style.

These dots are coloured – blue, yellow, pink, white, black – which are thought to be the colour options for the new device. The (a) devices are Nothing's best selling phones, so offering a wide variety of options seems to make sense to increase their appeal.

Nothing has meanwhile suggested that it's not going to "churn out" phones every year, so the replacement flagship phone, the Nothing Phone (4) isn't going to be released for a while.

Nothing's product line has expanded in recent years, with the Nothing Phone (4a) expected to come in two guises – as with the (3a). This should result in the Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, although that's currently unconfirmed.

It's thought that the codename for the Nothing Phone (4a) is Bellsprout, following the tradition of using Pokémon for future devices.

The company could also be planning to release new headphones, with the Hoppip codename having been shared. It's thought that this will be an audio device, but it's currently not clear what that might be.

It's thought that the Nothing Phone (4a) will come with a new design, a flat OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and IP65 protection.

The cameras are thought to be roughly the same as the Phone (3a) devices, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 is potentially being lined up to power the new devices.

Given the high level of activity coming from Nothing, it doesn't look like there will be long to wait until the full details are confirmed.