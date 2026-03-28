WhatsApp wants to upgrade your life – or at least simplify your chats

Quick Summary A new WhatsApp update has been announced with features which are aimed at making use easier than ever. New features include freeing space more easily, cross-platform transfer of chats, two accounts on one phone, and stickers to match moods.

A new update has begun rolling out for WhatsApp that add a new host of helpful features, all at once.

The update aims to make the platform easier to use and more device friendly than ever.

As an overview, the big four updates free up space, make cross-platform use easier, let you use multiple accounts and add mood stickers. Let's explore these in a bit more detail.

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(Image credit: Meta)

Free space in WhatsApp

First up, freeing space. Currently you may find that chats can fill up with media, fast. Now it's possible to find and delete large files in a chat, directly, without needing to delete the whole conversation.

Tap the chat name, then select Manage Storage, allowing you to clear just media files from a chat, keeping the history of the chat intact.

Multiple accounts in WhatsApp

Now you can access not just one but two accounts in one app, on iOS - joining the feature that Android already offered.

If you have two WhatsApp accounts, like work and personal, it's possible to pull them both into the one app on your device. You can see the profile picture of the account you're using, and switch as needed.

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Cross-platform chats

The already helpful chat transfer feature, that lets you move chats from one device to another, is now supported across operating systems.

Now you can move chats between iOS and Android, and vice versa. That should mean changing phones is consistent with only a few taps to transfer conversations, photos and videos.

Mood stickers in WhatsApp

WhatsApp will help to bring emotionally expressive stickers into your chats effortlessly. This is done by making sticker suggestions as you type – much the same as how emojis are offered now.

Use a simple tap and you can swap an emoji for a sticker to express emotion more visually with ease.

WhatsApp has begun rolling out the new update already with this available for all devices. Simply go to update the app and it should be ready and waiting for you to get a refresh on your device for all the new features.