Garmin just gave its affordable rugged watches a surprising fitness upgrade

Garmin has started rolling out a sizeable new software update for the Instinct 3 series, and while the rugged outdoor watch family is best known for its durability and long battery life, the latest release pushes the lineup further into serious fitness and recovery territory.

System Software 14.14 is now available for the Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED, Instinct 3 Solar, and Instinct E, bringing a mix of new tools, recovery features, and quality-of-life improvements to the Garmin watches.

According to the brand, the rollout has already reached 20% of users and can be downloaded manually through the watch settings menu.

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One of the most notable additions is the Recovery Time glance, which gives you a quicker overview of how long Garmin recommends resting before the next hard workout.

The feature has been available on some of the brand’s higher-end running wearables and multisport watches for a while, but its arrival on the Instinct 3 further blurs the line between Garmin’s outdoor- and performance-focused devices.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

Garmin has also added a Morning Report card, expanding the personalised daily briefing feature introduced on more premium models in recent years.

The tool summarises sleep, training readiness, recovery information and other health metrics shortly after waking up.

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Workout Execution Score is another interesting addition that evaluates how closely you followed a structured workout, helping users understand whether they trained at the intended intensity and duration.

Rugged watch meets everyday smartwatch

The update also adds the Stocks glance for tracking market information directly from the wrist, alongside a new Mobility app aimed at stretching and movement routines.

Backup & Restore support has also been included, making it easier to transfer settings and data between Garmin devices.

The release also introduces dive-aware training guidance that adjusts recovery recommendations after diving, alongside improvements to Body Battery accuracy and several bug fixes affecting GPS, notifications, and activity tracking.

The update continues Garmin’s recent trend of bringing advanced wellness and training features to more affordable, rugged models rather than keeping them exclusive to flagship watches like the Garmin Fenix 8 and Garmin Forerunner 970.

To download the update manually, head to Menu > Settings > System > Software Update on your Instinct 3 smartwatch.

[via Notebookcheck, Garmin]