Amazfit just gave its Garmin Fenix rival a serious upgrade and it’s completely free

Amazfit has rolled out a substantial software update to its T-Rex lineup, and it’s the kind of upgrade that makes you look twice if you’ve been eyeing a Garmin Fenix 8.

The update, which is now rolling out to models including the T-Rex 3, T-Rex 3 Pro and T-Rex Ultra 2, focuses on three key areas: training, navigation, and sport-specific features.

The standout addition here is lactate threshold tracking, a feature typically reserved for more premium multisport watches.

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(Image credit: Amazfit)

The watch can now help identify the intensity at which your body starts to accumulate fatigue more rapidly, which can help determine more precise training zones and better pacing guidance over time.

Navigation has also received a noticeable boost, and this is where the update starts to lean into proper adventure / outdoor watch territory.

Offline maps have been expanded with more detail, including terrain and road data, while route guidance has been refined with better rerouting and return-to-start options.

On certain models, you can even plan routes directly on the watch without relying on your phone.

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A left-field addition that says a lot

Perhaps the most unexpected addition is a dedicated golf mode, though it’s currently limited to the top-tier T-Rex Ultra 2 model.

With access to tens of thousands of course maps, alongside distance measurements and digital scorecards, it’s a clear sign that Amazfit is expanding beyond its core audience.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Beyond the headline features, there are plenty of smaller tweaks that improve the day-to-day experience.

Sleep tracking has been refined, Bluetooth disconnect alerts have been added, and data screens are now more customisable.

There’s also support for additional niche modes, including recreational diving on certain models.

The gap is getting smaller

Amazfit has long positioned itself as the more affordable alternative in the rugged smartwatch space.

With this update, it’s starting to look less like an alternative and more like a genuine competitor.

You’re still not getting everything you’d find on a flagship Garmin, but the gap is narrowing, and crucially, it’s happening through software, not new hardware.

Amazfit says the update began rolling out in phases on 5 March 2026 and was fully released to all users on 7 April.

To trigger the update, open the Zepp app, go to Profile, select your watch, and tap “System Update.”

Visit Amazfit's blog for more info.

[via Notebookcheck]