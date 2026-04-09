Suunto takes on Shokz with smart open-ear headphones that track your running form (and your neck)

Suunto is stepping beyond its bone-conduction roots with the launch of the new Spark, a pair of open-ear, air-conduction headphones designed for runners who want to stay aware of their surroundings without sacrificing sound quality.

The wraparound ear hook and compact driver housing closely mirror the design popularised by Shokz (see also the Shokz OpenFit 2 review) and other open-ear running buds, which are among the fastest-growing headphone categories among runners and outdoor athletes.

The Spark builds on the concept by adding real-time running insights, including cadence, stride, and overall running mechanics, effectively replacing the need to wear a running watch.

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More than just open-ear audio

Open-ear headphones have always been about awareness, letting you hear traffic, other runners and your surroundings while listening to music or podcasts.

(Image credit: Suuntoq)

The Spark sticks to that formula but adds a few modern touches, including dual microphones with environmental noise cancellation for clearer calls and head-tracking spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience.

Battery life looks solid too, with up to seven hours on a single charge and up to 36 hours with the case, while IP55 resistance means they should handle sweaty runs and unpredictable weather without issue.

The feature you didn’t expect

The standout addition, and arguably the most unusual, is neck health tracking.

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While similar posture-focused features have appeared in niche models before (e.g. Amazift PowerBuds Pro), Suunto brings the idea back into focus with a more training-led approach.

The Spark monitors neck movement, flexibility and fatigue, then nudges you to improve posture and avoid strain during longer sessions.

(Image credit: Suuntoq)

It’s a feature that feels closer to what you’d expect from a smartwatch or fitness tracker, and it hints at Suunto’s broader ambition to blend audio and wearable tech into a single training companion.

At £129, $179, €149 (~AU$247), the Suunto Spark undercuts many of its biggest rivals while offering a more feature-rich experience on paper.

If the execution matches the promise, these could be one of the more interesting alternatives to Shokz-style open-ear headphones this year.

The Spark is available now at Suunto UK, Suunto US and Suunto EU in three colours: Coral Orange, Black and White.