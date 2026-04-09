If IKEA made a vinyl deck – this wall-mounted, modular audio system deserves to be seen

Quick Summary The Trettire system is a modular collection of retro audio components, which can be wall-mounted to make an art piece. The turntable has an LED lighting system to make it stand out even more, while the CD player and tape deck are Bluetooth enabled for wireless playback.

We've seen some pretty spectacular and beautiful record players in recent times, which continue to justify the resurgence in vinyl, but few have struck our attention as much as the Trettitre wall-mounted audio system that has recently smashed its Kickstarter goal.

Modular and looking like a luxury IKEA tech product, the system is made up of a collection of retro audio components which can be wall-mounted together to make a wireless all-in-one like no other.

As revealed by Yanko Design, it comprises the TTT-LP3 wireless turntable, which mounts vertically and includes a diffused lighting panel to cast different colours across the surface of the player. It can also be sat horizontally if you don't want to add extra elements, but it looks stunning when matched with the rest of the Trettitre system.

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You get Bluetooth 5.3 on board for wireless transmission to a separate speaker setup or headphones, and it even supports aptX, aptX HD and aptX Adaptive for near lossless playback. There is a 3.5mm audio output too, if the rest of your equipment is wired.

(Image credit: Tettritre)

However, if you truly want it to stay wireless, the TTT-LP3 is also battery-powered and provides up to six hours of vinyl playback.

The TTT-DP3 is a CD player with a rotating cover. It too features Bluetooth and a built-in battery for portable playback, and you can complete the set with the TTT-CP3 – a tape deck that also features Bluetooth.

Finally, the separate wallmount features a MagSafe mount for your iPhone or magnetically-compatible Android device (such as a Google Pixel 10 Pro XL or Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra inside a magnetic case).

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The entire Trettitre retro audio system is currently available to pre-order on Kickstarter with an early bird price for the full set of $429 (around £321). However, there is only a day left before the funding phase ends, so you'll have to be quick. The price will then rise to $899.

You can also order the different components separately, with the LP3 deck starting at $229 (£171). Delivery is expected in May and June this year.