Bang & Olufsen goes for gold with new pair of luxury earbuds

Quick Summary Bang & Olufsen just unveiled a stylish new colour for its earbuds. The Beo Grace is now available in Honey Tone.

A good pair of luxurious earbuds is one of the best things you can invest in. It's a sentiment I've shared for years now, and one which is reaffirmed every time I pop a pair of noise cancelling units in and enjoy the bliss of silence on a crowded train.

One such example is the Bang & Olufsen Beo Grace, and those are now available in a new colour. Dubbed Honey Tone, fans of the brand will recognise it as an option on products like the Beosound A1 (3rd Gen), while it shares a strong resemblance with the Beoplay H100 headphones in Sunset Apricot.

It is – to all intents and purposes – a slightly more elevated version of rose gold, with less of a pink tone and more of a brown one. It's the perfect match for the modern Earth-tone aesthetic, and looks really quite classy, with a matte case and stem.

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Beyond the hue, there's nothing to differentiate these from the regular model in Natural Aluminium. That means you'll enjoy the same 12mm titanium driver, complete with Spatial audio for seriously immersive sound.

There are options for Active Noise Cancellation and transparency modes, meaning you should have no trouble blocking out the world around you, or hearing it in extra detail when required. They're also more resilient than you might think of something this good-looking.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The buds themselves are IP57 water and dust resistant, with the case offering a slightly lower IP54 rating. Both are decent enough, though, and ensure you're not going to have to worry on day trips to the beach.

Battery life is fair, too – rated at 4.5 hours for the buds alone and 17 hours with the case, both with ANC active. That's not the best you'll find out there, but it's certainly not bad going.

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Priced at £1,000 / €1,200 / US$1,200 (approx. AU$1,900), these are a solid luxury pick.