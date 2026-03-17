Astell&Kern unveils a new pair of earbuds – and you won't believe the price

Quick Summary Astell&Kern's sub-brand just launched a shockingly affordable set of IEMs. At just £99, the Activo Scoop punches far above its weight.

If you're a fan of high-end audio, a good pair of earbuds is a must have. After all, it doesn't matter what kind of setup you've got at home – you can't take a turntable and bookshelf speakers with you on the bus. Believe me, I've checked.

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If you're solely concerned with audio quality, you'll want to look into a pair of wired earbuds. Now, Astell&Kern's sub-brand, Activo, has unveiled a new pair which might make their way into many bags.

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The Activo Scoop is the latest release from the brand, and offers a suite of specs to enjoy. That includes a trio of dynamic drivers – 1x 8mm, and 2x 6mm – plus a pair of balanced armature drivers for natural, full-range sound. That five-driver array is paired with a proprietary acoustic port design.

The streamlined exterior design is said to have been inspired by the polished form of a pebble shaped by flowing water. That's a lovely image, though it should also ensure a comfortable fit, which is more important.

Everything is completed with the wire, which features a tight braid design. It utilises seven-core cable, with a mix of silver-plated copper and oxygen-free copper wiring. The package even includes a selection of connectors – USB-C, 3.5mm jack and a 4.4mm balanced connection.

(Image credit: Activo)

You'll get a variety of ear tips included, with small, medium and large sizes of silicone and memory foam tips. There's even a travel pouch for carrying the whole set around with you.

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So, just how much does all of that cost? Well, shockingly, the Scoop can be had for just £99 (approx. €115 / US$135 / AU$186) which is frankly bonkers.

These specs could easily be describing a pair of buds worth four times as much. I'll have to reserve any further judgements until I've had a listen, but on paper this looks like an unbeatable prospect.