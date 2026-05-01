Oura’s newest update could change how women track hormonal health

Oura is expanding its women’s health offering with two new features to bring more structure and context to hormonal changes.

The company has announced Hormonal Birth Control support and Menopause Insights, both of which are set to roll out globally from 6 May.

The update builds on an already established set of female health features within the Oura app, including Cycle Insights, Fertile Window predictions and Pregnancy Insights, positioning the brand as one of the more comprehensive players in this space.

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Birth control tracking moves beyond basic logging

Hormonal Birth Control support is an extension of Oura’s Cycle Insights feature, adapted for users who rely on contraception such as pills, patches, IUDs and implants.

While cycle tracking has become more common in wearables, support for hormonal contraception has remained relatively limited and often disconnected from day-to-day physiological data.

Oura’s approach links contraceptive use with biometric signals captured by the smart ring, including temperature trends, sleep patterns and recovery metrics.

(Image credit: Oura)

Users can log their specific method from a range of options and track how it influences their baseline over time, including differences between hormone and hormone-free days.

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The feature also allows for symptom and bleeding tracking, helping users identify patterns and flag changes that fall outside their norm.

Alongside this, Oura provides tailored educational content intended to help users better understand how different methods may affect their bodies.

A structured approach to menopause insights

The second addition, Menopause Insights, focuses on perimenopause and menopause, stages that remain widely experienced but often inconsistently tracked and understood.

Oura estimates that more than one billion women globally are in perimenopause or post-menopause, yet many still rely on fragmented information when managing symptoms.

The feature is built around the Menopause Impact Scale, which is said to be a research-driven questionnaire developed by Oura that assesses how symptoms affect sleep, mood, cognition, and daily functioning.

(Image credit: Oura)

After completing the assessment, users receive a personalised dashboard that translates their responses into an overall impact level and a breakdown of contributing factors.

The system is designed to work alongside Oura’s existing biometric tracking, allowing users to monitor how symptoms evolve over time and how they relate to lifestyle factors, stress and recovery.

Results can also be saved and shared with healthcare providers to support more informed discussions around care and treatment.

In addition to its existing tools, the company recently introduced a dedicated women’s health AI model to interpret data and questions through a more clinically grounded lens.

Oura is also working with partners, including Maven and Progyny, to integrate its data into clinical workflows, allowing insights from the ring to be used more directly in care plans.

Find out more about the new features at Oura.