Your Galaxy Watch is about to get a lot smarter, but the biggest upgrade isn't what it measures

Samsung has revealed a major update to Samsung Health that transforms its smartwatches from passive fitness trackers into what the company calls a more "proactive health companion."

The update introduces a suite of AI-powered health tools that analyse everything from sleep quality and cardiovascular fitness to overall activity levels.

Samsung says the goal is to make health management simpler by translating complex biometric information into easy-to-understand guidance.

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Among the headline additions is a new Vitals feature that monitors several overnight health indicators, including heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature and blood oxygen levels.

The system can then highlight unusual changes and trends that may warrant attention.

If the name sounds familiar, that's because the Apple Watch has a similar feature with the same name, introduced in watchOS 11.

This follows Samsung's strange trend of naming its products after their Apple equivalents (see also: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra).

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Samsung is also introducing a Heart Health Score, which combines cardiovascular metrics into a single assessment, alongside Daily Cardio Load.

The feature, reminiscent of Training Load found on Garmin watches, is designed to help users understand how much strain exercise and daily activities place on their cardiovascular system.

Finally, the new Fitness Index brings together sleep, activity and fitness data to provide a broader view of overall wellbeing.

More than just a glorified health dashboard

The update appears to be part of Samsung's wider push towards preventative health monitoring and AI-driven coaching.

The company wants Samsung Health to identify patterns and offer actionable suggestions that can help improve habits over time.

Samsung has also redesigned the Samsung Health app, introducing dedicated sections for Sleep, Activity, Nutrition, Mindfulness and Vitals.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The company says these categories will work together to deliver more personalised recommendations and daily wellness guidance.

The rollout begins on 8 June, giving you an early look at the health platform ahead of Samsung's next Galaxy Watch launch.

While Samsung hasn't officially named the upcoming wearables in this announcement, the timing suggests these features will play a central role in the next generation of Galaxy Watch devices expected later this year.

Last year's announcement followed a very similar pattern, when the brand televised the new features a few weeks prior to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

Read more about the update at Samsung.