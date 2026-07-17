OLED iPad mini could launch in October, to give you a cheaper alternative to iPhone Ultra

Quick Summary A report has claimed the iPad mini with the rumoured upgraded OLED display will launch as soon as October. It's also said that a regular iPad and new iPad Air models should arrive the same time.

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding the folding iPhone of late, with most suggesting we will finally see the device launch in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro. It’s also thought that the iPhone Ultra, as it will likely be called, will have a slightly different aspect ratio to most folding phones, opening up to look similar to the iPad mini.

But speaking of the iPad mini, that device has also been the subject of the rumour mills recently. It’s previously been reported that the next generation of Apple’s smallest tablet will arrive before the year is out, but now Bloomberg has narrowed that window down.

When will the iPad mini with OLED arrive?

As picked up by