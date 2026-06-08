iPhone Ultra leaked again in dummy form – looking like the ideal crossover with iPad mini

Quick Summary Newly leaked images show off the iPhone Ultra once again. Could this be the best look yet at Apple's debut foldable?

While today's WWDC event is likely to showcase a lot of software from Apple, there's another event expected later this year with more significance. That's because the brand is slated to drop a bevy of hardware this Autumn, including its first attempt at a foldable phone.

That's expected to debut as the iPhone Ultra, and has been leaked once again. Notable and respected tech industry insider, Sonny Dickson, has shared a new suite of images of a dummy unit of the handset.

The images themselves show off a fairly similar design to others we've seen before, though this unit definitely looks a lot more finalised. The unit features a shorter, fatter design than other units currently on the market, which more closely resemble the aspect ratio of standard phones when folded.

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Personally, I'm not such a fan of this stubbier appearance, but it does make it a better alternative to something like the iPad Mini. See, where most standard foldable phones open out to something almost square, this device will open out to a more traditional tablet aspect ratio.

That's likely to be the big sell for Apple, with a product which could feasibly replace both an iPhone and an iPad for most users. It's a marked departure from Apple sales of old, where the goal was to embed users in a multi-device ecosystem.

First look at the iPhone Fold dummy unit. It doesn't look like Apple will offer multiple colors, with white currently appearing to be the only option. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/olMzm6t6TsJune 7, 2026

Elsewhere, Dickson suggests that the device will only be available in one colour – white. That's another shocking suggestion, with other devices at least offering a darker hue.

We also see the previously suggested top-mounted volume buttons, which sit atop the back panel. That also houses the power button on the side, which should ensure the placement of those buttons doesn't change when the device is folded or unfolded.

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Regardless of what you think of it, this device is certain to shake up the market when it launches.