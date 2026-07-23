BowFlex's legendary SelectTech adjustable dumbbells just got their biggest update in years

BowFlex has unveiled the next generation of its popular SelectTech adjustable dumbbells, giving one of the best-known names in home strength training its first major redesign in years.

The new SelectTech 52 replaces the long-running Bowflex SelectTech 552, retaining the dial-based weight adjustment system that made the original a favourite among home gym users while introducing a number of hardware upgrades aimed at improving durability and feel.

Like its predecessor, the SelectTech 52 is designed to replace multiple pairs of traditional dumbbells.

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Each adjustable dumbbell covers weights from 2kg to 24kg (5 lbs to 52 lbs), allowing you to switch between 15 weight settings in seconds without taking up the space required for a full rack.

An icon gets an upgrade

BowFlex has swapped the moulded weight plates for premium metal plates, added a redesigned locking mechanism and introduced a new ergonomic, non-slip handle intended to provide a more secure grip during heavier lifts.

The launch comes as strength training continues to enjoy a surge in popularity.

(Image credit: Bowflex)

Resistance training has become a cornerstone of many fitness routines, driven by growing awareness of its benefits for muscle maintenance, athletic performance and healthy ageing, as well as the continued rise of Hyrox-style functional fitness and home workouts.

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"Strength training continues to grow in popularity," said James Moffat, Sales Director at BowFlex.

"Our original SelectTech 552 completely transformed the world of strength training, making it more accessible for everyone, and our new SelectTech 52 continues to build on that legacy with a new premium design."

(Image credit: Bowflex)

Each purchase also includes a two-month trial of JRNY, BowFlex's digital fitness platform, which offers guided workouts, adaptive training plans and performance tracking.

The BowFlex SelectTech 52 adjustable dumbbells are available now directly from BowFlex UK and selected retailers, priced at £270 for a single dumbbell or £530 for a pair.

In the US, they're available from $480 per pair, with an introductory launch price of $400.