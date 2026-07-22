I haven't been feeling House of the Dragon S3, but this mid-season trailer gives me hope

Now that the World Cup is over, I'm finally redressing the imbalance in my viewing habits in recent times – meaning I don't have to watch multiple football matches every day. For one thing, I'm gagging to get back to actually watching movies now that my evenings are my own, but it's also allowed me to catch up on House of the Dragon.

I've been a moderate defender of the show in the last couple of years, since I think it's definitely maintaining a higher average quality than the last two or three seasons of Game of Thrones, and that makes it highly watchable. That said, its third season has been hit and miss, to me.

It opened with a great sense of momentum and some big battles, staged at the sort of scale that few other TV operations can match. Some truly crazy practical sets and backdrops make it look far better than most of its rivals, and the craft that go into it is hard to overestimate.

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Still, a few episodes later and I can't help but feel we're back in the mire of plot conveniences, confusing timelines and locations, and a general sense that the showrunners don't know how to keep its war going credibly without basically having to remove characters (and dragons) from the board.

Now, the show has a mid-season trailer giving glimpses of what's coming in the second half of the season, and it's giving hope that the short answer will be "more action".