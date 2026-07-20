3 Best all-new Netflix and Prime Video additions for a mid-week binge (July 20-24)

The advent of a new week means an age-old question for those with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video or both – what's coming out? These huge streamers know that the only way to keep us all satisfied is by maintaining a steady stream of new shows and movies for us to pick from, after all.

If you tick one of those boxes and you're wondering what new stuff there's going to be for you to watch this week, you're in the right place – I've taken a look at everything coming down the pike, and picked out three highlights. In a world where there's no World Cup action any more, these could be life-savers for your evenings, to be honest.

72 Hours

72 Hours | Kevin Hart | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 24 July

This looks like about as much of a throwback comedy as you can reasonably expect from a big streaming service right now – Netflix is going broad-brush with a Kevin Hart movie about blokey exploits. He stars as a middle-aged man who finds himself accidentally added to the messaging group of a bunch of younger guys going on a stag trip.

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He decides to throw caution to the wind and turn up to see what happens, and from there has what looks like a fairly wild three days. It seems fairly obviously inspired by The Hangover and its sequels, but with that age-gap dynamic providing a twist. Ridiculous, for sure, but possibly some fun low-maintenance silliness for an evening later this week.