T3 Quiz #11, 17 July 2026 – Belkin's highlight, Samsung's invisible fold and VW's SUV

Welcome back to another edition of T3's Quiz. This is the place to test your knowledge of the tech world this week.

There's lots of news about this week, including new tape decks, Ring security, Apple iOS and Belkin Power Banks.

Have you been keeping up to date? Give the quiz below a go to see if you can top the leaderboard:

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How we put the T3 Quiz together

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Here at T3, we publish hundreds of articles each week looking at the latest and greatest products from the world of technology and gadgets. The answers to each of the questions in the quiz above can be found in an article on the website, meaning you can bolster your score by simply having a read.

That means whether you learn about the new Honor Magic V6, changes to the iPhone launch schedule or even a new British EV, you'll stand a better chance of topping the leaderboard.

Previous T3 Quizzes

(Image credit: Future)

If you enjoyed that one, there's more to try your luck with. Here are some of our other recent quizzes: