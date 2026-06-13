iPhone vs Samsung, Apple vs Amazon and more – T3 Tech Cup, 13 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see three polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

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Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

Apple TV vs Amazon Prime Video

This one should be a very interesting contest. After seeing Netflix and Disney Plus battle it out in the same group yesterday, we've got Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video going head-to-head.

Apple TV comes in with a well-honed catalogue, chock full of popular picks like Ted Lasso and Slow Horses. Add in the inevitable brand loyalty from Apple fans and it should make life tough for its opponent.

Like Netflix yesterday, though, Amazon Prime Video is pretty much a household name at this point. That's going to keep fans onside, and should see it put up a compelling fight.

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Our verdict: Too close to call. My head says Amazon, my gut says Apple.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Look away now if you're particularly squeamish, because this one could become a bloodbath. Not only are these two of the very best phones out there right now, the two brands have also been battling atop this category – and many others – for generations.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max might just be the most popular handset out there, with legions of users who upgrade from generation to generation without a consideration for anything else. It's a dedicated fanbase, and one which will fight the corner when needed.

Don't write off the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, either. The Korean brand also has legions of fans, but could also leverage the support of the wider Android phone crowd in this battle.

Our verdict: Tight. But I think Samsung might just pip Apple to the post.

Samsung S95H vs LG G5 OLED

We're already into the action of group D, with TVs ready to battle it out for top spot.

Up first is the Samsung S95H. That offers a bevy of connectivity options if you pair it with the Wireless One Connect Box, while also boosting the screen brightness.

But it's got a tough first contest, with the five-star LG G5 OLED standing in its way. This model is a juggernaut, widely regarded as the best option right now. It's going to be tough to beat here.

Our verdict: I think the LG has too much quality to fail here.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

The groups are as follows:

The Groups

(Image credit: Future)