Netflix vs Disney Plus, Switch 2 vs Xbox – T3 Tech Cup, 12 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see two polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

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Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Xbox Series X

This one feels like a real battle of old versus new. In the one corner is the Xbox Series X – designed for performance, not looks, this one is a powerhouse with lots to like and a loyal fanbase.

Contrast that with the Nintendo Switch 2. It's light, portable and designed to offer a decent experience wherever and whenever the mood takes you. Sure, it doesn't quite have the AAA promise like other consoles, but that doesn't matter when you're having fun anyway.

Our verdict: It seems tough to bet against the Switch 2, given the popularity of the franchise. The only hope for the Xbox is if its legions of fans turn out in force.

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Netflix vs Disney+

This might be the toughest contest to call so far. Netflix is an icon, and truly redefined the way we interact with media. At this point, it's a household name, and deserves respect for its positioning.

Still, don't discount Disney Plus too quickly. The brand behind it is one of the loftiest in all the land, and its catalogue of content makes it a popular pick for a lot of users.

Our verdict: Surely Netflix has to win here, doesn't it? I'd expect it to be close, though.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

The groups are as follows:

The Groups

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