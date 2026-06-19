PlayStation vs Nintendo, Samsung vs Google and more – T3 Tech Cup, 19 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see three polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

PlayStation 5 vs Nintendo Switch 2

This battle is shaping up to be a must-win for both sides. The Nintendo Switch 2 managed a draw first time out, but the PlayStation 5 lost out to its Pro-monikered brother.

Another loss for the PS5 could spell the end of its time in the T3 Tech Cup.

Our verdict: I'm rooting for the PS5 – it winning would keep this group interesting right to the final round.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Google Pixel 10 Pro

This is a massive contest! Both the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Google Pixel 10 Pro won their first round ties, meaning another win here should see the victor comfortably through.

Both brands have loyal followings, too, which should make this one unbearably close to call.

Our verdict: I'm saying Samsung, but I won't be surprised however this one ends.

Samsung S95H vs Sony Bravia 9 II

The Sony Bravia 9 II is currently topping the group after a commanding victory last time out. A win today should be enough to ensure we see it in the next round of contests.

By contrast, the Samsung S95H must win today, or risk a real uphill battle to make it out of the group stage.

Our verdict: I can't look beyond the Sony here. I'm expecting a commanding victory.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

With the first round of fixtures almost at an end, there's a lot of action happening across the board. The groups (as of 18 June) are as follows:

The Groups

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