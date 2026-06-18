Xbox vs PlayStation, Hyundai vs Porsche and much more – T3 Tech Cup, 18 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see five polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5 Pro

We're into the second round of contests and it's a big on up first. The Xbox Series X earned a draw on the opening week, but the PS5 Pro leads Group A.

Everything can change though, and a win for the Xbox here would seriously shake things up heading into the final round of fixtures.

Our verdict: PS5 Pro seems too good not to win this one.

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Amazon Prime Video vs Disney Plus

Another important clash here. Amazon Prime Video pipped Apple TV in its opening contest, while Disney Plus could only muster a draw against Netflix.

This contest – and, indeed, this group – is anyone's guess, so getting points on the board here is really important.

Our verdict: I'm really struggling to call this one. Disney Plus, but very close.

Netflix vs Apple TV

The other half of the Group B contest is also going to be one heck of a battle. Netflix is the old guard – known to all and beloved by many.

Apple TV might not have quite that reach, but it's young, slick and packed with great content.

Our verdict: I genuinely don't know, but I'm excited to see what happens!

EcoFlow River 3 UPS vs Leatherman Arc

What's more important when you're out in the wilderness – a power source for your various gadgets and doohickeys, or a multi-tool to cut your way out of a bind? Well, that's exactly what we'll find out today, with the EcoFlow River 3 UPS going toe-to-toe with the Leatherman Arc.

It's a tough one to pick apart – the EcoFlow snagged a five-star review and a T3 Award in our testing, but the Leatherman feels like a household name at this point.

Our verdict: I think the Leatherman might snag it, but it's not a confident guess by any stretch.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N vs Porsche Taycan

Now here's an interesting battle. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a sporty version of the brand's EV hot hatch, complete with enough of the driving pleasure simulated to satisfy a proper petrolhead.

That's a big deal, but up against the Porsche Taycan, it seems a tall ask to get something here. Yes, the Taycan isn't the coolest Porsche in existence, but it's arguably one of the best EVs out there.

Our verdict: Porsche, but both deserve their applause.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

The groups are as follows:

The Groups

(Image credit: Future)

Group A (Gaming consoles) PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Pro Nintendo Switch 2 Xbox Series X

Group B (Streaming channels) Netflix Disney Plus Apple TV Amazon Prime

Group C (Phones) iPhone 17 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Nothing Phone 3 Google Pixel 10 Pro

Group D (TVs) Samsung S95H LG G5 OLED Sony Bravia 9 Panasonic Z95A

Group E (Smart home devices) Amazon Echo Show 11 Nuki Smart Lock Pro Eufy S220 SoloCam Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus

Group F (Men's grooming) Braun Series 9 Pro+ Shaver Philips BT9000 Beard Trimmer Suri 2.0 Electric Toothbrush Mdlondon Blow Hair Dryer

Group G (Air treatment) MeacoFan Sefte Air Circulator MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier Princess Smart Air Conditioner Dyson Hot + Cool HF1

Group H (Robo vacs) Roborock Saros 20 Dreame Matrix 10 Ultra Shark Matrix Plus Eufy Omni E38

Group I (Wearables) Apple Watch Ultra 3 Garmin Fenix 8 Pro Whoop Band Oura Ring 4

Group J (Drones) DJI Mavic 4 Pro DJI Flip Antigravity A1 Hoverair X1 Pro

Group K (Outdoor gadgets) Yeti Tundra Cooler Quechua Air Seconds 5.2 EcoFlow River 3 UPS Power Station Leatherman Arc

Group L (Cars) BMW iX3 Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Porsche Taycan

