Today we kick off the T3 Tech Cup – 48 products compete for the ultimate prize and only you can pick the winners
Welcome to our tech alternative to the big game, where we play off the biggest gadgets against each other to find a true champion – it's voted for by you with no VAR involved
If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.
Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.
To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see the poll to vote for your choice on today's game. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.
Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.
Sony PlayStation 5 vs Sony PlayStation 5 Pro
This is a battle of generations: the master versus the apprentice, the establishment against the new recruit.
While the PlayStation 5 Pro is the new, better-performing console, do its increased skills and fancy plays really add anything to its game – well, aside from the bigger storage, higher frame rates and Ray Tracing abilities.
But when it comes to feet on the pitch or the ball in the game, does it lead to a better result? Not necessarily. So, just maybe the original PlayStation 5 can sneak a narrow victory.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Our verdict: Ultimately, the 5 Pro is the stronger contender here. It just depends how many loyal fans the 5 has cheering it on.
How the T3 Tech Cup works
The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.
The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.
The groups are as follows:
The Groups
- Group A (Gaming consoles)
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 5 Pro
- Nintendo Switch 2
- Xbox Series X
- Group B (Streaming channels)
- Netflix
- Disney Plus
- Apple TV
- Amazon Prime
- Group C (Phones)
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
- Nothing Phone 3
- Google Pixel 10 Pro
- Group D (TVs)
- Samsung S95H
- LG G5 OLED
- Sony Bravia 9
- Panasonic Z95A
- Group E (Smart home devices)
- Amazon Echo Show 11
- Nuki Smart Lock Pro
- Eufy S220 SoloCam
- Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus
- Group F (Men's grooming)
- Braun Series 9 Pro+ Shaver
- Philips BT9000 Beard Trimmer
- Suri 2.0 Electric Toothbrush
- Mdlondon Blow Hair Dryer
- Group G (Air treatment)
- MeacoFan Sefte Air Circulator
- MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier
- Princess Smart Air Conditioner
- Dyson Hot + Cool HF1
- Group H (Robo vacs)
- Roborock Saros 20
- Dreame Matrix 10 Ultra
- Shark Matrix Plus
- Eufy Omni E38
- Group I (Wearables)
- Apple Watch Ultra 3
- Garmin Fenix 8 Pro
- Whoop Band
- Oura Ring 4
- Group J (Drones)
- DJI Mavic 4 Pro
- DJI Flip
- Antigravity A1
- Hoverair X1 Pro
- Group K (Outdoor gadgets)
- Yeti Tundra Cooler
- Quechua Air Seconds 5.2
- EcoFlow River 3 UPS Power Station
- Leatherman Arc
- Group L (Cars)
- BMW iX3
- Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
- Porsche Taycan
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
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