If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see the poll to vote for your choice on today's game. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

This is a battle of generations: the master versus the apprentice, the establishment against the new recruit.

While the PlayStation 5 Pro is the new, better-performing console, do its increased skills and fancy plays really add anything to its game – well, aside from the bigger storage, higher frame rates and Ray Tracing abilities.

But when it comes to feet on the pitch or the ball in the game, does it lead to a better result? Not necessarily. So, just maybe the original PlayStation 5 can sneak a narrow victory.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our verdict: Ultimately, the 5 Pro is the stronger contender here. It just depends how many loyal fans the 5 has cheering it on.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

The groups are as follows:

The Groups

(Image credit: Future)