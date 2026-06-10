How to watch World Cup 2026 – watch from anywhere, including free options

Quick Summary World Cup 2026 runs from June 11 to July 19, with the knockouts beginning on June 28. Spain and France are the pre-tournament favourites.

For the past four years, and very different reasons, World Cup 2026 has been the only thing standing between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and retirement. Messi was set to bow out on top when Argentina triumphed in Qatar but the Flea couldn't resist another shot at glory, while CR7 knows he'll never rest easy if football's greatest prize continues to elude him. Especially now his arch-rival has got there first.

As far as subplots go, it's not a bad one. It's somewhat fitting, however, that both Messi and Ronaldo could well be relegated to the sidelines – metaphorically, rather than literally – at this summer's tournament. While they can each still deliver magic moments, it's hard to escape the sense that they're each now holding their respective nations back by stunting the next generation of Argentine and Portuguese players.

The Spain team, by contrast, looks like a far more cohesive unit, with twin playmakers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams acting predominantly as providers rather than finishers. That emphasis on team above individual is one of the prime reasons La Roja, the reigning European champions, are the pre-tournament favourites.

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France, who went all the way in Russia before falling to Argentina in the final four years ago via a penalty shootout, are a close second. Although Kylian Mbappe's defensive efforts leave a lot to be desired, he's already an all-time World Cup great who could feasibly break Miroslav Klose's goalscoring record this summer. Having the core of the back-to-back Champions League-winning PSG team at the heart of the side frees up the skipper to do his thing.

It promises to be a tournament to remember, so make sure you tune in from wherever you are in the world.

When and where is World Cup 2026 taking place?

The 2026 World Cup is taking place in Mexico, Canada and the US, from Thursday, June 11 to Sunday, July 19. Scroll down for the full schedule of fixtures.

There are 16 venues in total: Estadio Azteca, Estadio BBVA and Estadio Akron in Mexico, BC Place and BMO Field in Canada, and MetLife Stadium, AT&T Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Arrowhead Stadium, NRG Stadium, Levi's Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, Lumen Field, Gillette Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium in the US.

How to watch World Cup 2026 for free

Free World Cup 2026 coverage is available in multiple places, but here are some key options to note in the UK, Australia and Ireland.

How to watch World Cup 2026 in the UK

In the UK, every game of the World Cup is free-to-air on either BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

Both BBC iPlayer and ITVX are completely free to use. However, UK households are required to pay for a TV licence in order to tune in. Register a BBC iPlayer account here and an ITV account here.

How to watch World Cup 2026 in the US

In the US, every game of the World Cup is being televised by either Fox or FS1.

Stream World Cup 2026 on Fox One Fox is showing 70 games, including the biggest ones, while FS1 (Fox Sports 1) is showing 34. All of them, however, will be available to live stream on Fox One, which costs $19.99/month after a 3-day free trial.

How to watch World Cup 2026 from anywhere

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