World Cup 2026: 15 tech and home gadgets you need for hosting
Everything you need to host World Cup 2026 watch parties
The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially kicked off – pun very much intended! Starting on 11th June and running until 19th July, football fans can rejoice as they’ve got over a month of tournament games to watch.
Whether you’re watching from the sofa, in the garden or at the pub, you’ll want to have the best viewing experience possible, which is why I’ve made this handy guide of 15 gadgets you need for World Cup viewing and hosting.
I’ve included the most obvious tech gadgets you’ll need to watch the competition, like TVs and sound systems, but I’ve also featured products that will enhance your watching and hosting, including beer dispensers, smart lighting, pizza ovens and drink coolers. Whoever you’re rooting for, these gadgets will get you through the highs and lows of the World Cup 2026.
Not sure where to watch the games? See our how to watch the World Cup 2026 guide for more details.
World Cup 2026 hosting gadgets
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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