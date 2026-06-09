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Looking for a World Cup TV deal? The 3 best models – picked by an expert

Fire up Sports mode and enjoy the beautiful game on a beautiful TV

Chris Hall's avatar
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(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
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Did you know? The FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to draw an audience of 5 billion viewers across the globe! That's a serious figure for a serious sporting fixture, when we get to watch the biggest stars in the beautiful game pull on their national colours.

Will England face Spain in the final? Will it be France or Argentina? The best part of the World Cup isn't the final, it's all those matches building up to it – the hours of glorious football watching, from the glory to the grief.

It's also a great time to buy a new TV, so you know you're getting the best picture you can. I've been a TV reviewer for more than 15 years – and in 2026, shoppers are seriously spoilt for choice. Large screens are cheaper than ever, OLED TVs have competition from Mini-LED, plus there are some cracking deals on some of the best TVs.

For watching football, you want a bright and big TV with the latest tech – like Freely in the UK. These are the TVs that I would buy to enjoy the beautiful game at its very best – with different budgets considered in the mix.

T3's Top 3

TCL vs Samsung vs Philips: Pricing

Pricing will often be key when it comes to making a buying decision on a new television. As we're talking about watching football here, I've picked 65-inch models, but each of these is also available as a 55-inch if that better suits your living space – with the advantage of being cheaper too.

The TCL C7K comes in at around £849, while in the US it's known as the TCL QM7K and costs around $800. It's the cheapest screen in the selection, but it offers excellent performance at that price.

The Samsung S95F is £1,999 / $2,199 and in each case that's a considerable saving over the original launch price: indeed, the S95H is £3,199 / $3,299, making that 2025 model look a lot more enticing. It's also a dream for movies and gaming.

The Philips OLED 760 is £1,455 for the 65-inch model, sitting between the two other screen selections nicely in terms of price. It's not available in the US, however, as no Philips models are.

TCL vs Samsung vs Philips: Unique features