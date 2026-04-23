This art lifestyle TV is more tech-packed than Amazon's Ember Artline – cheaper too

Quick Summary TCL has confirmed the prices for its A400 Pro Nxtvision TV, an art TV that uses a Mini-LED panel. It undercuts the price of rivals from Samsung and Amazon, while offering impressive specs.

There's been a rise in picture frame style TVs over the last few years. From a market that Samsung established with The Frame, we're now faced with the Ember Artline from Amazon, Canvas TV from Hisense, and Nxtvision models from TCL.

And it's TCL that's making the news today, announcing more details on the TCL A400 Pro Nxtvision TV, an evolution of this lifestyle TV category that uses a Mini-LED panel.

Remarkably, the price of TCL's model undercuts rivals, making it look like really good value for money. The 55-inch TCL A400 Pro costs £899, while the Amazon Ember Artline is £949 and uses less sophisticated panel technology.

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It follows the lead started by Samsung with The Frame Pro in 2025, with TCL now offering a rival television that upgrades the visual experience beyond the QLED panels that we've seen in the past.

That shift in technology helps to address one of the pain points of this type of lifestyle TV, boosting the picture performance when you're actually watching TV, rather than using it as an art gallery.

With that in mind, the TCL A400 Pro has a QD Mini-LED panel, increasing the dimming zones over a traditional QLED panel, with up to 448 zones on the 98-inch model, while the 55-inch model has 112 zones.

(Image credit: TCL)

That really boosts this TV's abilities, while it also offers 4K HDR performance and 144Hz, with a matte display to fend off reflections and give that canvas-like appearance when showing artwork.

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There's an Onkyo sound system on this TV along with Dolby Atmos and DTS, so it should sound great too.

The prices announced for the UK are as follows:

43-inch - £599

55-inch - £899

65-inch - £1099

75-inch - £1399

That significantly undercuts the price of the Samsung's The Frame Pro, where the 55-inch model costs £1,699 for the 2026 model.

That's double the price, although Samsung's equivalent TV comes with a Wireless One Connect box, so you can mount the TV on the wall, but then all the connections are elsewhere, which is really convenient. But as I found when I reviewed the 2025 model, it can lead to increased input lag when gaming.

Samsung also supplies the wall mount, which might go some way to justify the cost, while the 55-inch model is 24.9mm thick, so much slimmer than TCL's version at 39.9mm.

It looks like these art TVs are going though a really interesting time, with TCL certainly offering a lot of TV for the money. There's no word on exactly where they will be stocked, yet.