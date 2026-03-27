This 5-star Mini-LED TV is now under $979 for 65-inch model in huge deal
We're big fans of the TCL QM8K, which is super-cheap in Amazon's sale
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The models in our best TVs round-up really have to impress the T3 reviews team, and that's something that the TCL QM8K definitely did when it launched last year. In our TCL QM8K review (it's known as the TCL C8K in the UK, hence the name difference), we gave the television the full 5-stars.
Check out the TCL QM8K deal on Amazon
We'd recommend this 4K TV any day of the week, but the 65-inch version has now dropped below $1,000 for the Amazon Spring Sale – so it's even more appealing. You can now pick it up for just $977.99, which is a drop of $522 on its original list pricing.
The TCL QM8K is a 4K, Mini-LED television set that's packed with features and now available at a very good price. You get high-quality video and audio performance, an appealing 'zero border' design, and the intuitive Google TV software running everything on board.
Everything that's good about this Mini-LED set is explained in our TCL QM8K review: we praised the "brilliant, bright pictures" and "outstanding value" of the television, and , of course, with this price reduction it's even better value for your money.
With increased brightness over the previous generation and a 'zero border' design – which really does make the viewing experience all about the main panel – the TCL QM8K is a pleasure to sit down in front of, whether you're watching movies or sports.
There's impressive high dynamic range (HDR) performance and real-time picture processing, and a total of 1,680 dimming zones that ensure frames look fluid and dynamic. Sound is decent too, developed in partnership with audio experts from Bang & Olufsen.
In terms of bang for your buck, it's going to be difficult to top the TCL QM8K at this price during the Amazon Spring Sale, and if you've been considering a living room TV upgrade for a while then this might be the perfect time to commit to a purchase.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Dave has over 20 years' experience in the tech journalism industry, covering hardware and software across mobile, computing, smart home, home entertainment, wearables, gaming and the web – you can find his writing online, in print, and even in the occasional scientific paper, across major tech titles like T3, TechRadar, Gizmodo and Wired. Outside of work, he enjoys long walks in the countryside, skiing down mountains, watching football matches (as long as his team is winning) and keeping up with the latest movies.
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