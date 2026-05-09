This OLED breakthrough has me super excited for next-gen LG TVs

Quick Summary LG has shown off its third generation Tandem OLED screens at the SID Display Week 2026 event. This includes OLEDs that offer 18% better power efficiency, double the longevity and higher peak brightness. One OLED shown off managed an impressive 4,500 nits of brightness while another delivered a world first 5K2K ultra-high-resolution curved OLED. The tech is expected to be mass produced later this year.

LG has taken to the annual SID Display Week 2026 to show its its latest OLED technology that represents an exciting jump forward for the technology.

The display manufacturer showed off what it calls third-gen Tandem OLED as a new evolution in the already impressive OLED tech. This, it says, could mean OLED screens that offer 18% more power efficiency, making them ideal for smartphones and laptops.

They could also last double the lifetime, making them perfect for higher price investments like TVs. The panels can last up to 15,000 hours of normal running – that's a whole lot of streaming binging right there.

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All that and this new tech means these will be the brightest OLED displays yet, with an output of as much as 4,500 nits.

This Tandem OLED tech was first launched back in 2019, with the second generation arriving in 2023. Now this third iteration has landed and should start appearing in OLED panels soon.

The tech works by stacking multiple organic light-emitting layers to enhance brightness, efficiency, and durability.

LG showed off a few specific use cases for the latest Tandem OLED tech. One was a laptop that features a 16-inch display, which is so much more efficient that it can offer up to 2.3 hours of longer life on a charge.

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Another display, a 27-inch OLED panel, achieves 5K resolution at 220 PPI and thanks to a new RGB stripe structure, improves colour clarity, precision and better aperture ratio with far less bleeding and fringing.

There was also a gaming monitor that won Display of the Year at SID. This was a 27-inch OLED panel with a 720Hz refresh rate.

LG also showed off a world first with a 39-inch 5K2K ultra-high-resolution curved OLED panel that was displayed at the event.

When can I get this LG Tandem OLED?

LG has said that this technology is already well developed and it plans to begin mass producing it later this year.

That should mean that next January, when a lot of manufacturers show off their latest tech at the CES event, we may see the third generation Tandem OLED TVs arriving as the flagship models for LG in 2027.