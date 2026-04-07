It's been a long time coming, but Sony has finally revealed that its next-gen TV technology will fall under the new 'True RGB' banner.

That will define Sony's RGB-LED TVs – using individually controlled red, green and blue backlights – for the most colour volume of any Sony home TVs than ever before.

No exact products have been revealed at this stage, however, with those expected in the coming months – or "this spring", as Sony officially states.

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There's a big shift in the TV industry going on – and it's all about colour. While many of the best TVs feature OLED panels, that technology could become yesterday's premium choice, as new solutions come to market.

While Sony already makes OLED TVs – such as the Bravia 8 II and A95L – a rejig of its range last year actually positioned its Mini-LED solution, the Bravia 9, as its top-of-the-stack set.

And now Sony is set to reveal its next-gen TV technology, RGB-LED, as the brand gives its solution an official marketing name: 'True RGB'. This is where individually controlled red, green and blue backlights one-up a traditional Mini-LED solution, providing even more colour.

Those who know a thing or two about TVs, however, will know that this kind of technology is already out in the wild. TCL's 2026 range also features RGB Mini-LED TVs at the top of its range, while Hisense's RGB Mini-LED offering, the UR9, is incoming in more living-room-friendly sizes.

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(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has previously teased its RGB Mini-LED solution, so it's been known to be coming for a long time. It's just been fine-tuning its True RGB solution for longer than its Chinese competition.

Speaking of which, given the incoming agreement that TCL will take over the reins of Sony's TV manufacturing (the official release called a 'Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Partnership', it'll be interesting to see if that includes True RGB sets, too.

However, Sony's solution includes a "proprietary optical structure and precision backlight control, driven by a new Sony’s RGB backlight driver," which could see the Japanese brand's engineering avoid the colour "crosstalk" issues that have been an early issue with the RGB-LED solution.

At this stage, however, Sony hasn't revealed any True RGB TV models – something that'll happen imminently, though, with "this spring" cited by the brand. That's when we'll learn whether the new technology will sit above the Bravia 9 in the product line-up.

It's entirely likely that'll be the case, with the image – courtesy of Sony – at the top of this page displaying conventional Mini-LED next to a True RGB solution. The colour difference is obvious, but the brightness is undeniable too.

So stay tuned for more, as Sony's latest Bravia TVs are clearly just around the corner – and could be the most colour-capable sets you'll ever lay eyes on.