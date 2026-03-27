I've seen TCL's new TVs, from SQD to RGB Mini-LED, but which is best?

When it comes to the best TVs, TCL has become a major player over the years, going from strength to strength. The Chinese brand doesn't produce any OLED TVs (at least not yet, it would seem), but has accelerated when it comes to Mini-LED.

That's because its panel-producing arm, TCL CSOT, researches and develops new technologies, driving forward what's possible from its tellies. And at a European showcase this week, I was able to see the fruits of that labour in the brand's majority 2026 range.

'Which is the best TCL TV for me?', you might be wondering. Especially with so many of the sets on sale so often. It's true: TCL offers great value for money, much of the time, but its top-end products are increasingly asserting their worth at the top of the proverbial TV tree, too.

There are two key technologies to consider with TCL's top-end 2026 models: SQD-Mini-LED (Super Quantum Dot Mini-LED); and RGB Mini-LED (Red Green Blue backlit Mini-LED). The former is positioned as its flagship peak, but RGB, which is a newer solution, may overtake it in future models.

To gather an understanding of what's what, I've laid out TCL's 2026 line-up – starting with the most premium and trickling down the range. I've detailed the TVs' sizes, key specifications, and what's present or absent from one model versus its nearest equivalent in the line-up.

Pricing is unknown at this stage, but I've included, where applicable, the 'K' (i.e. 2025) model equivalents – the 'L' stands for the newer '2026' model in each instance – for your consideration.

TCL X11L

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Type: SQD (Super Quantum Dot) Mini-LED

SQD (Super Quantum Dot) Mini-LED Sizes: 75-, 85-, 98-inches

I wrote about TCL's top-tier product of 2026, the X11L, back in January of this year – from the CES 2026 show. Even then, I called it "the brightest TV I've ever seen".

That's the big upsell of this new set, which starts at 75-inches in size, maxing out at 98-inches, and debuts the brand's Super Quantum Dot Mini-LED panel, with up to 10,000 nits peak brightness from this 'WHVA 2.0' panel.

Colour is also paramount to this set, which is said to offer "upt o 100%" of the BT.2020 colour space – meaning a huge range of colour and saturation is possible from the latest Super Quantum Dot panel.

The X11L features MediaTek's Pentonic 800 chipset – which TCL won't confirm, but I know because it's the only certified board for Dolby Vision 2 Max – and that means four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K/120Hz compatibility.

Key to Mini-LED sets are the number of dimming zones available, with the X11L offering 11,520 for its 75-inch model, 14,400 for the 85-inch, and 20,736 for the largest 98-inch. This provides greater control over precision backlighting.

High Dynamic Range formats are also broad, with Dolby Vision (IQ) from the off, with Dolby Vision 2 Max expected from the end of this summer via an over-the-air update. HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and IMAX Enhanced are also supported.

Audio is co-engineered with Bang & Olufsen, while support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Atmos FlexConnect – albeit only with compatible TCL-produced speakers at this stage – is also part of the parcel. As is an in-the-box wall-mount, should you not want to park the set on the height-adjustable feet.

TCL RM9L

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Type: RGB (Red Green Blue) Mini-LED

RGB (Red Green Blue) Mini-LED Sizes: 85-, 98-, 115-inches

Think of the RM9L as close to the X11L, pioneering TCL's take on RGB Mini-LED in massive sizes – from 85-inches through 98- and 115-inches.

By using individual red, green and blue LEDs, this technology can control specific colour volumes by pushing and dimming across this trio for, again, a massive colour volume (up to 100% of BT.2020 also).

There are fewer 'zones' here, however, so while you might get greater colour, you won't get as great control over blooming. With 8,736 zones in the 85-inch, 11,520 in the 98-inch, and 16,848 in the 11-inch, you can see the distance.

Fewer zones makes sense, however, when you consider there's not one but three LEDs powering what you see. Squeezing them all into a small space is complex.

Like the X11L, expect the same four HDMI 2.1 ports, support for all the HDR formats (with more to come), and Bang & Olufsen sound with Dolby Atmos decoding.

TCL C8L

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Type: SQD Mini-LED

SQD Mini-LED Sizes: 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, 98-inches

Shifting back over to the SQD Mini-LED solution, the C8L, which updates the 5-star C8K of last year, is going to appeal to the masses more – with its 55- to 98-inch variety of sizes.

Not only this, a presumed more friendly price point over the X11L and RM9L is going to heighten the attention this set gets upon launch. That is, in part, down to a reduction of dimming zones – with this set maxing out at 7,000 (for the largest model; fewer as the size scales down).

It's still the super-bright WHVA 2.0 panel, albeit at up to 6,000 nits (3,000 for the 55-inch, though, so a 20% reduction compared to the X11L), with a subtle anti-reflective coating ('Ultra-low Reflectivity') to mitigate staring back at yourself and everything else in the room.

The 'Zero Border' design delivers minimal bezel, while the same four lots of HDMI 2.1 ports as those TVs higher up the range continues, again meaning top HDR format compatibility (per the X11L), and audio by Bang & Olufsen to cater for Dolby Atmos, too.

TCL C7L

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Type: SQD Mini-LED

SQD Mini-LED Sizes: 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, 98-inches

Undercutting the C8L is the C7L, which will be more affordable again, drops the WHVA 2.0 panel for HVA 2.0 instead (so minus the 'Wide' implication), meaning a step down in brightness (3,000 nits max) and dimming zones. It's still an SQD type, though.

You won't find the Pentonic 800 chip here, either, with two of the four HDMI ports the 2.1 type. That's a bigger deal for Dolby Vision 2, which "might not" come to this model – certainly not as soon as the C8L model, anyway.

The C7L still brings the Bang & Olufsen sound engineering, though, with Dolby Atmos capabilities, to ensure quality sound in addition to its picture.

TCL RM7L

Type: RGB Mini-LED

RGB Mini-LED Sizes: 65-, 75-, 85-, 98-inches

Akin to how the X11L is the SQD equivalent of the RM9L, this RM7L is akin to the C7L model above – bringing an RGB Mini-LED offering in the midst of the pack.

TCL C6L

Type: QD Mini-LED

QD Mini-LED Sizes: TBC

While not on show at TCL's European showcase, and unlikely to make it to the UK, there is a Quantum Dot Mini-LED model – i.e. not SQD – a step down the range, in the C6L.

It'll offer a lower colour volume and vibrancy, with fewer dimming zones and brightness, as befits its position in the range.

TCL P8L

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Type: QLED

QLED Sizes: 98-inches

It's quite likely there'll be a range of P-series models, but TCL didn't go into detail about those. What it was proud to discuss was the 98-inch version of the mid-tier range-topper, the P8L.

This is also a QD Mini-LED set, so like the C6L isn't going to quite match the brightness, zoned precision or colour volume of its SQD companions.

The 'XL' version comes in a 98-inch finish, though, so if 'massive but not massively expensive' is what you're going for, then this TCL will deliver the business.