Your Google Chromecast might die pretty soon – users report their older streaming devices failing

Quick Summary The original Google Chromecast looks like its coming to the end of its useful life. Users are reporting issues and streaming failures on this first-gen devices.

Nothing lasts forever and for the original Google Chromecast, it seems its time is done. There are reports that the teenager is finally set for the scrap heap as users claim their devices are failing.

First released in 2013, the Chromecast was different to other streaming devices of the time – there was no front-end or user experience, for starters, and it relied on your phone rather than a remote control.

Innovatively though, unlike Apple's AirPlay, casting video (or music) to the Chromecast enabled it to stream the content from its source, not your mobile device. That meant you could continue to use your phone, tablet or PC as normal.

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The concept lasted for several generations of dongles before being replacement by the Chromecast with Google TV, where Google opted to follow its rivals in offering a full UI. And while casting content is still a thing today, across many third-party products too, the original Chromecast was consigned to the past.

Or so we thought. I turns out it's been operable for the last 13 years – until now, that is.

There are reports (via 9to5Google) that the original Chromecast is failing to stream for some and stopping working completely for others.

A Reddit thread is full of comments by users that have experienced issues with their older devices. It seems the game is up.

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"I have two Gen 1s that no longer cast anything," writes Dude_Man79.

Chantastic adds that YouTube no longer streams from the Android app or a Chrome browser. Nor do HBO Max, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

And SparkysAdventure has had trouble streaming Prime Video via their Chromecast: "Prime Video stopped working a couple days ago and Disney+ never worked for me."

Sadly, as these issues are said to have occurred very recently, it could be your own Chromecast dongle is on its way out.

The good news though is that this doesn't seem to have affected the second-gen models and beyond, so you could have a few years left for those. Still, it's probably worth considering an update. And if you don't fancy the Google TV Streamer set-top device, there are other options that support casting – including the Thomson Go Cast 152, which is keeping the Chromecast form factor alive.