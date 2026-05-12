Apple TV gets a fresh update, but the best is yet to come

Quick Summary Apple has rolled out its tvOS 26.5 update, which is mainly for performance and stability tweaks. However, we should also soon find out how tvOS 27 could change the landscape of our TV viewing.

Apple will soon detail a whole host of new features and capabilities coming to all of its devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, but before WWDC 26 kicks off and iOS 27 is revealed, there's been time for another big software update across the board.

Along with the public release of the likes of iOS 26.5 and iPadOS 26.5, Apple TV boxes have been delivered tvOS 26.5 – the latest iteration of the system software. And it does bring with it a few tweaks here and there. You can't help but feel the best is still to come, however.

There are persistent rumours that a new Apple TV 4K box is coming, for starters. And even if not, tvOS 27 is likely to add a suite of Siri-powered AI improvements to existing devices. We'll certainly be keeping a beady eye on the WWDC keynote on 8 June 2026 to find out more.

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In the meantime, the latest build has delivered "performance and stability improvements", according to Apple's release notes. There's little else for now, with some bigger new features having arrived at the end of March.

What new features did Apple TV get recently?

Apple's tvOS 26.4 update added Genius Browse, which introduced a new rail to the Apple TV app. This presents content recommendations around different categories, such as "binge-worthy shows" and "a rush of adrenaline", and has proved rather handy if you don't know what to watch next.

We also got the "continuous audio connection" feature in the settings, which is particularly useful for Sonos speaker owners who run their third-party audio setup through an AV receiver or amp.

And there were new options for subtitles users, too.

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However, these will hopefully be greatly overshadowed by the announcements coming soon. Fingers crossed we'll get a new Apple TV box at last – after all, the current model is four years old now. But failing that, the new AI centric abilities should take the platform in a new direction.