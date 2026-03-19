Apple TV 4K getting a "Genius" new feature with the next big update
It might help you figure out what to watch next more easily
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Quick Summary
There's a new feature coming to the Apple TV 4K that should make it easier to discover your next binge watch.
Called "Genius Browse", it will appear on the Home tab of the Apple TV app, showing a range of recommended categories with title suggestions in each.
There’s little more frustrating than finishing a great TV series and then trying to find your next binge watch. It’s a first-world problem, of course, but there is a lot to be said for having a show that you can relax to every evening when you finish work.
The problem is, there is so much choice out there across the various streaming services that finding one you can get really stuck into can be tricky.
Most streaming platforms offer an algorithm that pulls together recommendations based on what you have previously watched and might like to see more of, but it looks like Apple TV could take content discovery one step further.Article continues below
What is Genius Browse and what does it do?
According to 9to5Mac, there's a new search feature called "Genius Browse" in the Apple TV app on tvOS 26.4 beta. It appears as a row on the Home tab of the app and presents you with several categories to choose from.
Examples shared by 9to5Mac include "Daring Fantasy Adventures", "Clever Capers", "Thrilling", "Sports Stories", "Good for Date Night", "Based on a Book", and "Action-Packed Sci-Fi". Selecting a category then gives you some title recommendations, while tapping on the recommendation will then give you a row of more related titles below.
It's also said that the Genius Browse feature can be personalised for user profiles on Apple TV and restricted to show only certain genres.
But the part that makes this even better is that the Apple TV app doesn’t just present Apple TV content but content from third party services too. These include HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+, so you should see plenty of content served up within the feature.
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Unfortunately, Netflix isn’t one of them still. So, if that’s the streaming service you primarily use, the Genius Browse feature won’t be that useful.
For everyone else though, it might take the pain out of what to watch next.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
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