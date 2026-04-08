The 5 best all-new fantasy shows coming to HBO, Apple, Amazon and more

Although it can be a little complicated to choose between the many, many subscriptions and tiers on the market, when you take in the whole picture, it's fair to argue that we're in the golden age of streaming right now. We've written a few times here at T3 about how that's doubly true for sci-fi fans, but luckily, the eating is also good for lovers of fantasy.

It's a genre that has scaled the highest heights of popularity thanks to shows like Game of Thrones, and while there aren't quite as many fantasy shows coming down the immediate pike compared to the upcoming slate of sci-fi additions, there are still some massive projects for you to look forward to.

I've gathered some of the ones you should care about most, right here, with information about when to expect them all – so keep reading to see what massive fantasy shows you should know about. No new seasons or shows that already exist, just new projects!

Article continues below

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone | Official Teaser | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Coming to HBO Max – Christmas 2026

Rumoured to be perhaps the most expensive TV production of all time (at some $100 million per episode, not per season), the HBO version of Harry Potter has been the topic of intense debate and interest – with J K Rowling's insane political views doing its stars no favours at all.

Still, regardless of that furore, you can probably put safe money on this being one of the biggest TV launches in history for HBO, tapping into a franchise that's already spawned two enormous film series and shows no signs of losing fans. After Hogwarts Legacy became a gargantuan hit in the gaming world, brace for another bout of Pottermania when the show arrives at the end of this year.

God of War

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video – no date announced

Don't be shocked if we get a teaser for this one sometime this summer – even if Amazon is playing its cards close to its chest in terms of the show's timings. 2016's reboot-slash-sequel to the God of War series was noticeably cinematic in its style, full of interesting camera work and a more introspective attitude to Kratos' unbridled fury, now that he's a father.

Navigating through the world of Norse gods and goddesses, this should be an enticing adaptation of one of the most celebrated games of the last decade, and it'll be really interesting to see how close of an adaptation it is. Given its very solid work on the Fallout show, Amazon seems like a relatively safe pair of hands for this fantastical but presumably violent journey.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fourth Wing

(Image credit: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video – no date announced

So many of the biggest fantasy series and movies of all times come from one clear source – novels. There's a huge canon of staggering fantasy literature out there, from historic greats like The Lord of the Rings to more recent fare, and this series is going to tap into one of the most current obsessions: romantasy.

This subgenre is focussed a little harder on love affairs, but in interesting and innovative settings, perfectly encapsulated by Fourth Wing, which is being adapted by Prime Video from Rebecca Yaros' novels. This could be a huge moment for a book genre that has become absolutely massive, if it can break out and become an equally big show, but the asterisk is that we don't have any information about when it might move into production.

The Stormlight Archive

Screen Rights and Apple TV + Weekly Update - YouTube Watch On

Coming to Apple TV – no date announced

If you had to pick the biggest fantasy author on the planet right now, it would be quite a short contest. No one seems to shift books quite like Brandon Sanderson, both in terms of how many he sells and how many he writes – he's a machine, but has carefully guarded the rights to his stories over the years. That's finally resulted in a major partnership with Apple TV, though.

He'll help the streamer develop Mistborn into a movie franchise, but the TV project will be The Stormlight Archive, which promises to be longer and more sprawling. Fans adore this series of books, and Apple is the best streaming service on the planet, in my opinion, so this might be the strongest prospect of the whole lot on this list.

Powerless

(Image credit: Lauren Roberts / Simon & Schuster)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video – no date announced

The last project I'm shining a spotlight on is another really interesting one from a strategic point of view, since it indicates that Prime Video is in the process of preparing to bet big on romantasy. As well as Fourth Wing, it's also acquired the rights to the Powerless trilogy, which is similarly beloved by its ultra-fans and similarly purple in terms of its subject matter.

With a perhaps slightly more traditional world of magic, the books are also noteworthy because they're arguably aimed at slightly younger readers than some others, making them young adult fiction. That might make this even more commercially viable, but it could also limit the series' appeal, something that Amazon will have to finesse if it does manage to bring this one to full production at some point in the next couple of years.