Jason Statham's brilliant but overlooked spy movie is now on Amazon Prime

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Who doesn't love a bit of The Stath? He's been in some killer movies – including ones I didn't know existed – such as 2025's A Working Man that have dominated the best streaming services' charts.
Now Jason Statham's brilliant yet largely overlooked spy movie has landed on Amazon Prime Video for all to see – which also sees long-standing collaborator, director Guy Ritchie, at the helm.
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre came out in 2023, though, so it's not one of the pair's older movies – with 1998's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels remaining one all-time classic – and it's got a strong 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.Article continues below
Sometimes movies miss their core audiences due to release schedule or, arguably, naming convention. Ruse de Guerre might not have the snappiest of names, but it does have a snappy script and a great cast.
Alongside Statham is another British treasure, Hugh Grant, taking up the role of mysterious billionaire arms dealer bad-guy, Greg Simmonds. Josh Hartnett also features prominently, as you can see in the above trailer.
"Guy Ritchie does it again," elates one review on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that audiences often appreciate the Brit director's work. "Guy Ritchie always delivers," reads another.
Operation Fortune is about a spy, Orson Fortune (played by Jason Statham), who needs to stop the sale of a new weapon by Simmonds. He's teamed up with a crew that he doesn't want to work with, who hatch a masterplan of getting Hollywood actor Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to go undercover.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
If you like your tongue-in-cheek humour as much as your action, then Ruse de Guerre is the perfect blend of both worlds. It actually squeezes into the Statham Top 10 of the star's Rotten Tomatoes Audience-rated movies, so while critics didn't think much of it, his fans certainly do.
If you're yet to see the movie then now's your chance, as it's recently been added to Amazon Prime Video. With Lionsgate behind the production, it's pleasing to not see it ring-fenced behind the Lionsgate+ service, meaning more people will have access via Amazon.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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