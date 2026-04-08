Jason Statham's brilliant but overlooked spy movie is now on Amazon Prime

Who doesn't love a bit of The Stath? He's been in some killer movies – including ones I didn't know existed – such as 2025's A Working Man that have dominated the best streaming services' charts.

Now Jason Statham's brilliant yet largely overlooked spy movie has landed on Amazon Prime Video for all to see – which also sees long-standing collaborator, director Guy Ritchie, at the helm.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre came out in 2023, though, so it's not one of the pair's older movies – with 1998's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels remaining one all-time classic – and it's got a strong 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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Operation Fortune (2023) Official Trailer – Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes movies miss their core audiences due to release schedule or, arguably, naming convention. Ruse de Guerre might not have the snappiest of names, but it does have a snappy script and a great cast.

Alongside Statham is another British treasure, Hugh Grant, taking up the role of mysterious billionaire arms dealer bad-guy, Greg Simmonds. Josh Hartnett also features prominently, as you can see in the above trailer.

"Guy Ritchie does it again," elates one review on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that audiences often appreciate the Brit director's work. "Guy Ritchie always delivers," reads another.

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Operation Fortune is about a spy, Orson Fortune (played by Jason Statham), who needs to stop the sale of a new weapon by Simmonds. He's teamed up with a crew that he doesn't want to work with, who hatch a masterplan of getting Hollywood actor Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to go undercover.

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If you like your tongue-in-cheek humour as much as your action, then Ruse de Guerre is the perfect blend of both worlds. It actually squeezes into the Statham Top 10 of the star's Rotten Tomatoes Audience-rated movies, so while critics didn't think much of it, his fans certainly do.

If you're yet to see the movie then now's your chance, as it's recently been added to Amazon Prime Video. With Lionsgate behind the production, it's pleasing to not see it ring-fenced behind the Lionsgate+ service, meaning more people will have access via Amazon.