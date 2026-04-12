Jason Statham's new ship-based action movie looks crazy, and it's coming to Sky later this year

Put Jason Statham in a confined space and make him kill a bunch of bad guys; now do that but film it – you've just made an action movie that millions of people will tune into. I'm not saying it's necessarily quite as easy as that sentence makes it sound, but when you see a trailer like the first one for Mutiny, coming later this year, it starts to seem like it might be.

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The movie will star Statham as yet another incarnation of his divine avenger on-screen persona, this time taking on a shipping vessel full of criminal people-smugglers in typically violent style. The trailer is a bit of a smorgasbord for Stath-heads, but the good news is that alongside a theatrical release this one will be coming to Sky Cinema, too.

Mutiny (2026) Official Trailer - Jason Statham - YouTube Watch On

Mutiny is Statham's first team-up with the director of the even more straightforwardly-named Plane, which starred another longtime action star, Gerard Butler, and indicates that director Jean-François Richet has a penchant for putting action heroes into limited settings and giving them ingenious ways to still get very, very violent in them.

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This time Statham will play Cole Reed, who's working in private security but gets in big trouble when he witnesses the murder of his billionaire boss. Unluckily for the perpetrators, he escapes and tracks them down to a massive ship. There, he finds dozens of innocents being trafficked, and there's only one way that can possibly end.

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The trailer gives us a look at plenty of action, including one extended sequence taking place in a narrow stairway while emergency lights flash on and off, strobing the whole space with red light. It looks pretty riveting and non-stop, giving us hope that this could be a properly high-octane ride, something akin to The Raid in how it doesn't let up.

The film will have a cinema run starting on 21 August, but the bigger news for UK audiences is that it'll also head to Sky Cinema this year. It's not super clear how big the gap will be between the two dates, although there is likely to be at least a small one – either way, though, this looks like a pretty dynamite action movie to stream later in 2026.