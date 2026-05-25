3 best new Netflix and Prime Video additions for a mid-week binge (May 25-29)

Streaming never stands still. While broadcast TV was never exactly a slow world, it still feels almost wild how much content the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video pump out on a weekly basis to keep their subscribers happy. If you're a paid-up member of either of those streaming services (or both), you're probably wondering what's coming this week, in fact.

Well, good news – both Netflix and Prime Video have a major new arrival to boast about, and one of them is long-awaited. I've taken a look at every new original project coming to the pair of them and picked out three that you should know about, and you'll find them below with trailers and release dates for your convenience.

Spider-Noir

"Spider-Noir" - Authentic Black & White Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Prime Video from 27 May

This is a really big one for Prime Video – when it first announced that it would spin out Nicolas Cage's character from the Spiderverse movies, it was a little hard to visualise what that might look like. Now, though, we're on the verge of being able to watch Spider-Noir, and successive trailers have made it look like a really good time.

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Uniquely, the show is going to be available to watch in two distinct formats – a traditional black and white version, but also a vivid colour version, and you can choose between the two as you go (or watch one after the other if you're sufficiently taken with it). That's a fun twist, but the core story also looks pulpy and enjoyable, so there's every chance this turns into a real hit.

The Four Seasons – Season 2

The Four Seasons | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 28 May

First The Morning Show and now this – Steve Carell has a habit of appearing in the first season of shows before his role is much reduced moving forward. Luckily, that seems to work well for him and the shows both, and The Four Seasons seems to be going from strength to strength in this new season, with the rest of the cast all returning to pick up the story of adult friends.

They'll go on another series of trips through a year, processing grief and working out the kinks in their relationships. It looks like parenthood is in the crosshairs this time around, too, which means we could get some really touching moments as they work out what they want from the rest of their lives.

My 2 Cents

My 2 Cents | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 27 May

For those who want something a little more out of left field, this Italian animated show looks like a perfect choice to experiment with. It comes from celebrated creator Zerocalcare, and tells what looks like a semi-surreal story of figuring out what your middle age is actually going to look like.

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The main character is, in fact, a version of Zerocalcare, sharing his life with Cinghiale, a literal wild boar, in a world where some animals do live alongside humans (or possibly are just metaphors for the types of people you meet). They're trying to run a neighbourhood spot, but struggling with the weight of organised crime, financial demands and more. It's a melting pot and could just steal in as your favourite new show if you let it.