Lenovo pulls its controversial G02 retro handheld from sale – starting a chain reaction that could decimate the retro gaming market

Quick Summary Lenovo has forced retailers to pull its G02 retro gaming handheld from sale across the likes of AliExpress and Temu. It says that it was never meant for distribution outside of China and especially not when packed with illegally-sourced games.

The Lenovo G02 may have only released quite recently, but it's already been discussed more often than most retro game handheld models in their multi-year lifetimes.

First, it was thought to be a scam – a cheap Chinese device with the Lenovo name slapped on in highly unauthorised fashion. Then, once Lenovo had confirmed its validity, many mainstream news outlets rounded on it for being sold on AliExpress packed with illegal copies of games.

And it's this latter fact that not only saw Lenovo release a further statement, but also pull it from sale. After all, it was never meant to be shipped to buyers outside China anyway – and certainly not with 1,000s of roms on a microSD card.

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Lenovo's communications director, Jeff Witt, contacted T3 to say that any preloaded games were not authorised by the brand: "Devices officially distributed by Lenovo or its authorised licensees in the China market do not include memory cards or preloaded games," he explained.

"Any software or content found on devices sold outside of authorised channels may have been added by third parties without Lenovo’s knowledge or approval. Any content installed by the user – and any issues that may arise – are the sole responsibility of the user of the device, as explicitly stated in its instruction manual."

The company was also keen to stress that it does not "condone or authorise the installation or distribution of any unauthorised or infringing content on its devices".

And that has resulted in resellers having to pull Lenovo G02 units from the likes of AliExpress and Temu. Many were sold beforehand, of course – after all, this was an officially-licensed Lenovo product for around £60 / $80 and seems decent at that price point.

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But considering it was never meant for distribution outside of China anyway made it easy for Lenovo to put its foot down.

As I wrote in my original piece, I always buy my retro gaming handhelds and devices without pre-installed games or microSD cards packed with roms. I add my own. However, save for those from one or two manufacturers, most equivalent handhelds can be bought with rom sets featuring 10s of thousands of games.

Even on Amazon today, you can easily find similar devices offering 18,000 games or more – and for around £40 at that, such as one of my favourite, albeit odd handhelds, the R36T.

Peril for the retro gaming community?

The Lenovo infamy may have therefore opened a can of worms that could decimate the retro gaming market – more even than the ongoing RAM crisis and Trump's tarriffs.

More eyes and attention has been drawn to the illegal rom debate than I can remember, all thanks to the G02. And considering some of the biggest manufacturers in the business turn a blind eye to including roms as part of the package (even do it themselves), they might suddenly find themselves under greater scrutiny.

China has very different copyright laws to the western world, so the most likely outcome is we'll see additional devices pulled from international sale. Or at least, they'll ship without the games. And considering many buyers aren't retro gaming nuts like myself, they are far less likely to know how to source and add their own collections.

Some will say that's a positive step, and it might even trim the fat when it comes to cheap and nasty handhelds. But, if the retro gaming community ends up being the only market for new devices, the market will shrink and there will be far fewer new devices.

That's not Lenovo's fault, of course. It just licensed out its name to a budget gaming handheld – a seemingly innocuous act. But it might just have lasting ramifications for those who just so happen to enjoy a game of Aero The Acro-bat on the Tube.