Cross an iPod and a Game Boy and this is what you get – a retro gaming handheld with a difference

Quick Summary If Game Boy and Apple's iPod had a baby it could well turn out like the Anbernic RG Rotate. A square, Android-based digital music and video player, it turns into a full retro gaming handheld by just swivelling the display.

Anbernic is a major brand in retro gaming handhelds, having been amongst the most prolific and innovative over the years, and its next big release could be its most out-there concept yet.

A cross between an iPod-like digital music player and a Game Boy, the forthcoming Android device has a rotating display that hides the controls when not in use. Twist it, however, and you get to play a wide selection of classic systems and games on its 1:1 square screen.

Called (unsurprisingly) the Anbernic RG Rotate, the device is designed to be compact and portable, much like the flip handhelds the company has dabbled in before. However, because the display is still accessible when closed, you can use it for multiple functions.

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That includes music playback, as long as you have Bluetooth headphones or a wired pair that use USB-C. That's because there's no 3.5mm port, although you could always invest in a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter – they are remarkably inexpensive.

(Image credit: Anbernic)

Also, because it runs on Android, you can watch videos on the display too, although you'll have to do so with fairly chonky black bars top and bottom if it's a 16:9 clip, or at the sides if vertical.

That 3.5-inch square screen comes into its own with Game Boy and Game Boy Color gaming, though. As both the Game Boy and its colourised follow-up sported a 10:9 aspect ration, its games look great on a 1:1 display. I have an Anbernic RG CubeXX which also have a square screen and they look superb on there too.

And, with a pixel count of 720 x 720, you should get pin sharp visuals.

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(Image credit: Anbernic)

Of course, while we don't yet know what processor it'll run on, it's likely to be able to play all manner of 16:9 systems, but they won't look as good. Much of the screen's real estate will be unused and it'll result in a tiny, letterboxed experience. But 4:3 consoles, like NES, SNES, Mega Drive/Genesis, original PlayStation and Dreamcast should look fine.

ANBERNIC RG Rotate Hands-On - YouTube Watch On

We're still awaiting additional details on the RG Rotate, including price and availability, so we'll update in the coming weeks. However, it's good to see Anbernic continuing to try new form factors in an overcrowded market (mainly saturated with its other handhelds).

It must also be applauded for launching a new product when others are backing off due to the RAM crisis. Even if this latest gaming machine turns out to be too niche for most.