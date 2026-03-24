OnePlus could be planning an Android gaming handheld with a difference – unique control system tipped

Quick Summary OnePlus could be planning to enter the gaming handheld scene with an Android device that's a bit different. A prominent leaker claims a phone manufacturer is working on a handheld specifically for fans of FPS games. That's thought to be OnePlus.

These are interesting times for OnePlus. Subject to speculation about its future in recent times, it seems the brand is coming out fighting – maybe even pivoting to try something new.

It is claimed that it could soon capitalise on the rapid rise in gaming handhelds by introducing its own. And while it will reportedly run on Android – like the Odin 2 Portal, Retroid Pocket 6 and several other devices – it might also bring something new to the party.

According to renowned leaker Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority), it has been confirmed that a "mobile phone manufacturer" is making an Android handheld with controls designed specifically for first-person shooters.

Article continues below

There will be "multi-finger touch responsiveness," they reveal. And it's a "bit of a Frankenstein's monster". However, the device is also said to feature ultra-high refresh rates.

The manufacturer isn't mentioned, but commenters under the Weibo post claim that it's OnePlus.

There's little else to go on for now – we don't know what will power the device or the screen size, for example – but there's much competition out there already that offers a top notch experience. The AYN Odin 3 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite, for example, and is capable of very high quality Android and retro gaming up to Switch.

Maybe that's why the control method on this alleged new handheld will be different, to offer a more niche product for specific types of gamers.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Either way, I'm up for OnePlus trying something new, to complement its OnePlus Nord 6 and 15T smartphones coming soon.

It might even find a place in my ever-growing collection. After all, I already have a selection of peculiar devices that I use for specific reasons – what's one more between friends?