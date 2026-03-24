OnePlus could be planning an Android gaming handheld with a difference – unique control system tipped
OnePlus might expand beyond phones and tablets, with its first Android gaming handheld
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OnePlus could be planning to enter the gaming handheld scene with an Android device that's a bit different.
A prominent leaker claims a phone manufacturer is working on a handheld specifically for fans of FPS games. That's thought to be OnePlus.
These are interesting times for OnePlus. Subject to speculation about its future in recent times, it seems the brand is coming out fighting – maybe even pivoting to try something new.
It is claimed that it could soon capitalise on the rapid rise in gaming handhelds by introducing its own. And while it will reportedly run on Android – like the Odin 2 Portal, Retroid Pocket 6 and several other devices – it might also bring something new to the party.
According to renowned leaker Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority), it has been confirmed that a "mobile phone manufacturer" is making an Android handheld with controls designed specifically for first-person shooters.Article continues below
There will be "multi-finger touch responsiveness," they reveal. And it's a "bit of a Frankenstein's monster". However, the device is also said to feature ultra-high refresh rates.
The manufacturer isn't mentioned, but commenters under the Weibo post claim that it's OnePlus.
There's little else to go on for now – we don't know what will power the device or the screen size, for example – but there's much competition out there already that offers a top notch experience. The AYN Odin 3 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite, for example, and is capable of very high quality Android and retro gaming up to Switch.
Maybe that's why the control method on this alleged new handheld will be different, to offer a more niche product for specific types of gamers.
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Either way, I'm up for OnePlus trying something new, to complement its OnePlus Nord 6 and 15T smartphones coming soon.
It might even find a place in my ever-growing collection. After all, I already have a selection of peculiar devices that I use for specific reasons – what's one more between friends?
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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