Steam Machine could release a piece at a time – and we might see the first real soon

Valve could adopt a gradual rollout for its console and accessories this year

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Steam Machine and Steam Controller on turquoise background
(Image credit: Valve)
Quick Summary

Valve has reportedly received stock of its all-new Steam Controller, which it could release while we wait for the Steam Machine to arrive.

This could allow PC owners to get a feel of the final console ahead of launch.

We were as excited as anyone when Valve announced its new Steam Machine at the end of last year, and even more when we learned that it would arrive in 2026. Since then though, a global shortage of RAM chips – dubbed RAMageddon – has cast doubt over its release.