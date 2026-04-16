Steam Machine could release a piece at a time – and we might see the first real soon
Valve could adopt a gradual rollout for its console and accessories this year
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Quick Summary
Valve has reportedly received stock of its all-new Steam Controller, which it could release while we wait for the Steam Machine to arrive.
This could allow PC owners to get a feel of the final console ahead of launch.
We were as excited as anyone when Valve announced its new Steam Machine at the end of last year, and even more when we learned that it would arrive in 2026. Since then though, a global shortage of RAM chips – dubbed RAMageddon – has cast doubt over its release.
Not only were there rumours of a delay, the unannounced price seemed to go up and up every time speculation appeared online. Through no fault of Valve's, it couldn't have picked a worse time to re-enter the home console market.