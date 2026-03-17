I built my own Steam Machine from an affordable mini PC – and have barely turned on my PS5 Pro since

Having recently built my dream retro games console from a mini PC, I decided to up my ambitions somewhat for the next project and tackle something else I'd planned for a month or so.

Considering the rumours of Valve's Steam Machine being delayed due to the ongoing RAM and storage shortages – and a possible hike in price – I had decided to build my own Steam Machine-alike console. Keeping it as affordable as possible in the process.

UK deal Save £200 Geekom A7 Max: was £799 now £599 at Geekom UK The Geekom A7 Max is a step-up mini PC with great specifications, including a Ryzen 9 7940HS chipset with Radeon 780M graphics. To get the best deal, just add the code SPGSF60 at checkout.

I wanted a neat, home console to complement the Lenovo Legion Go S Z1 Extreme I bought last Black Friday. A HDMI dock works fine with the SteamOS version of the handheld, but it's not particularly elegant for a living room experience.

Article continues below

I've also been having issues getting 5.1 sound out of the Lenovo through a dock (which is something others have struggled with too), so I thought a separate solution could work better.

And, because both the handheld and console would run on SteamOS, I could share save files between them (via Steam's cloud saves). That way, no matter where I was, I would be able to pick up and play my games from where I left off.

That's partly why I decided a regular Windows PC wouldn't do as a dedicated home console, that and the faff of waiting for Windows to boot before loading into Steam Big Picture. Oh, and don't get me started on having to input my PIN each time I switched the machine on.

All I needed then was a highly capable mini PC, and a reasonably priced one at that.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Choosing the Geekom A7 Max

That's where the Geekom A7 Max came in. It's a Ryzen 9 PC in a small aluminium case, with decent cooling and a cheap enough price point (under £600 in recent sales). I had been sent one for review (which this is, of sorts) and while I was a little concerned that its 16GB of DDR5 (5600MHz) RAM was a single-stick solution, it ticked the rest of the right boxes.

US deal Save $250 Geekom A7 Max: was $949 now $699 at Amazon You can also find the Geekom A7 Max with a great discount in the US – from the likes of Amazon. You can upgrade the on-board storage up to 4TB separately, while an SD card slot also supports cards up to 2TB in size.

Admittedly, it comes with Windows 11 Pro from the box and is primarily designed for creativity and productivity, as a Mac mini alternative, but with a powerful AMD chipset, it is perfectly compatible with Bazzite, too.

That's a third-party Linux fork of SteamOS that enables desktop computers to work like a Steam Deck (or Legion Go S), and is therefore the perfect operating system for this build.

It might not be everyone's cup of tea, as it effectively eliminates any chance of using the A7 Max with Photoshop or Premiere (both of which run superbly as is), but it does make the mini PC a games-focused Steam Machine alternative.

The only additional thing I decided – after running some initial 3D benchmark tests on Windows – is to up the amount of RAM to 32GB. By including an additional 16GB of DDR5 (5600MHz), which cost me around £160 extra, I could ensure games ran better.

While the single stick performed capably with everyday and creative tasks, it just wasn't going to give me the results I needed for games. Indeed, in tests before I added the extra RAM, I could just about play the beefier titles at around 1080p at 30 frames per second, or I'd have to radically drop the resolution to 720p or even lower.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

By adding the additional 16GB though, there was a significant jump in the A7 Max's gaming performance without having to alter the integrated graphics or CPU – by around 70 - 80%, in fact. That's a massive leap.

The upgrade doesn't matter as much if you'll mostly play lighter indie games, such as I and Dave the Diver. Or if you plan to use the Geekom A7 Max as a desktop workhorse, more than a gaming-centric device. But, to get the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Dead Island 2 in anything like a playable frame rate at 1080p, you'll need that extra stick of RAM for sure.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Tweaking the Geekom A7 Max

It's also worth noting at this stage that upgrading the Geekom A7 Max is a little tricky. That's thanks to the Wi-Fi 6E antenna(s) being housed on the bottom casing and connected to the motherboard via a couple of thin cables. They can easily work loose if you're not extra careful. But even though I knew this might be fiddly, I still banjaxed myself by accidentally detaching them.