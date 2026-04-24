PS5 Pro continues to impress with another AAA stunner, as Sony's pricing starts to make sense

Quick Summary Ubisoft has unveiled its remake of Assassin's Creed Black Flag, which is confirmed to be coming with considerable PS5 Pro enhancements. That's thanks to PSSR 2, which has been transformative since it arrived on the console.

I must admit, I'd largely turned my back on my PS5 Pro until very recently, dismayed that it hadn't lived up to the promise I'd hoped for when reviewing it at launch. I'd even switched my attention to a Steam Machine-alike I'd built myself from a Mini PC – almost exclusively.

However, the advent of PSSR 2 changed everything. The new version of Sony's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution tech has significantly improved many PS5 Pro enhanced titles, such as Control and Alan Wake II, while dedicated updates for Assassin's Creed Shadows and Cyberpunk 2077 bring them more in line with their PC counterparts.

And then there are the new releases, including Crimson Desert and the stunning Pragmata – both offer such impressive step-up features between the PS5 and Pro version that it makes the mid-gen console a genuine class leader.

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Now another game has been announced with PSSR 2 enhancements, and it could end up being the best-looking yet.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced - World Premiere Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

After months of rumours, Ubisoft has confirmed a from-the-ground-up remake of Assassin's Creed Black Flag and it will sport some exclusive capabilities on the PS5 Pro. We're waiting to hear more on the specifics, but the game's technical director has sung the praises of PSSR 2.

"We were extremely impressed with the enhanced PSSR. It really redefines the graphics experience in console games," said Jussi Markkanen of Ubisoft Singapore.

"It allowed us to render our dynamic tropical world full of swaying palm trees, violent storms and rogue waves without visible upscaling artefacts, delivering sharp pixel quality and great image stability."

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This means Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will feature ray tracing across all modes on PS5 Pro (much like in Assassin's Creed Shadows). The console will offer a "no-compromise experience", it's claimed.

In addition to the visual enhancements, all versions of the remake will feature an expanded soundtrack, parkour improvements, a reworked combat system to match later games, and better stealth mechanics.

There will be extra chapters and storylines too, with new content being added to the modern day sections and the main campaign. New characters will be added, as well.

Perhaps most exciting for seasoned Black Flag players, the naval combat will also get new fire upgrades for each weapon and more dynamic battles.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is set to release on 9 July 2026. Hopefully, it'll further justify the additional upgrade cost of the powerful PS5 Pro – especially when you can still get it for its original price from multiple retailers.