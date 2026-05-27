Forget OLED, Sony's new flagship TV heralds all-new tech for the brand

Quick Summary After much teasing, Sony has finally revealed its True RGB TV technology in the Bravia 9 II – which sits atop the brand's line-up for 2026. While it's not the end of OLED for the brand – as the Bravia 8 II continues in the range – it shows the brand's shift towards new, premium TV technologies. The step down Bravia 7 II will also be True RGB, just further down the range. Backing up its latest TV reveals with TV audio products, Sony has also introduced the Bravia Theatre Trio – an LG Sound Suite-rivalling product, which can be expanded with additional subwoofer and rear speakers.

There's a new Sony flagship in town. And, no, it's not one of the best OLED TVs – as Sony's TV range had elected for Mini-LED to be its champion since 2024, when the Bravia 9 was introduced.

That's soon to no longer be the case, though, as Sony's long-anticipated RGB Mini-LED tech – which the brand is calling True RGB – will sit at the top of the stack, with the all-new Bravia 9 II model taking pride of place for 2026.

There's also a Bravia 7 II model, which brings the same flavour as the 9 II, albeit with less brightness, fewer dimming zones, no anti-reflective coating, and a design that doesn't use quite as premium materials – a plastic bezel rather than a metal one, for example.

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However, the Bravia 7 II does have one trick that I think many people will be allured by: it's available from a 50-inch size, bringing a rare premium set into this smaller scale. The Bravia 9 II, by comparison, begins with a 65-inch panel size.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sony) Sony Bravia 9 II RGB Mini-LED TV (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony)

Both models, however, are able to offer super-size solutions for those who seek them. The Bravia 9 II can be purchased in 75-, 85- or 115-inch forms (the largest of which loses the anti-reflection finish), while the Bravia 7 II offers 55-, 65-, 75-, 85- and 98-inch scales to choose from.

And while I jest that you can "forget OLED", as Sony hasn't introduced a new model in this category, it's certainly not the end of the brand's commitment – the Bravia 8 II continues on, which is positioned between the Bravia 9 II and Bravia 7 II.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sony Bravia 9 II and 7 II sizes and UK pricing: Row 0 - Cell 0 Bravia 9 II Bravia 7 II 50-inch N/A £1,899 55-inch N/A £1,999 65-inch £3,499 £2,299 75-inch £4,299 £2,999 85-inch £5,499 £3,999 98-inch N/A £6,999 115-inch £22,999 N/A

That puts a bit of a bizarre spin on things, with Sony considering True RGB as its flagship in the 9 II, followed by QD-OLED in the 8 II, but then re-visiting True RGB again in a slightly lesser specified format in the 7 II. Below that you'll find the Bravia 5 Mini-LED set, while the entry Bravia 3 II is set to launch in the UK later in the year.

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At least everything is now a numbered Bravia model, eh? It gives structure in a clear "bigger number is better" arrangement.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sony ) Sony Bravia 7 II RGB Mini-LED TV (Image credit: Sony ) (Image credit: Sony ) (Image credit: Sony )

The big part of the story is, of course, that Sony's RGB Mini-LED technology is now finally ready to see the light of day. The Japanese giant isn't the first to market with this technology type, with TCL and Hisense already on the market, but it has applied its own stringent engineering to its product.

Given the announcement that Sony's Bravia production would go under the wing of Chinese TV-maker TCL, there had been a lot of talk about the latest Bravia models "just being TCL TVs". I can confirm that's not the case, though, having seen a breakdown of the backlight in person next to TCL's equivalent – and they're vastly different.

That's not to say that TCL might not be manufacturing the Sony set (note: this hasn't been confirmed), simply that the technology is different. Sony's RGB feedback loop monitoring is designed to limit cross-talk of colours relative to brightness output, for higher accuracy.

So it's clearly far from the end of Sony's TV aspirations. The Sony Bravia 9 II looks to be a strong reveal in the company's vision to "unleash the magic of movies at home". A fitting reveal some 18 years after the brand's first altogether different RGB efforts, in 2008's XR1 model. How times change.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sony) Sony Bravia Theatre Trio (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony)

Beyond new TV reveals, Sony has also doubled down on high-end TV audio, with the all-new Bravia Theatre Trio offering an immensely wide soundstage for larger TVs. I listened to it with two (also new) Sub 9 and Rear 9 speakers and was blown away by its additional 24 'phantom' channels of output for amazing Dolby Atmos.

There's no word on specific release schedule at the time of writing – only that "late spring" is expected (so any time before 21 June this year). Price-wise, the Theatre Trio will set you back £2,000 – with the Sub 9 an additional £900 and the Rear 9 speakers also an additional £900.