Sony isn't done with TVs yet, surprise launches two cheap new Bravia models

Quick Summary Sony has revealed two new TVs: the Bravia 3 II, which replaces the original Bravia model; and Bravia 2 II, confirmed to enter the European market. This is despite the Japanese brand's recent 'Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Partnership' with TCL, in which the Chinese brand takes 51% control of its TV business and production.

Who said Sony was done with TVs yet? That was word on the street, when the Japanese brand signed a "Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Partnership" with TCL, with the Chinese brand taking on future production.

But that's not to say Sony isn't still in the driving seat when it comes to announcing new tellies, which is precisely what's just quietly happened. The lower-spec Sony Bravia 3 II is here to replace the original, while the step down Bravia 2 II is confirmed for Europe.

Now, the original Sony Bravia 3 hardly set the world alight with praiseful reviews, so it makes sense for Sony to reveal a straight-out replacement model. It'll also come in a heap of size options: at 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85- or 100-inches.

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So just what's fresh about the second-gen Bravia 3? This MkII model enhances the processing available – with the XR Processor heart and XR Clear Image for upscaling now on board.

The panel itself is also a native 120Hz, which is double that of the original, with support for VRR, ALLM, and 4K/120 via HDMI 2.1 (which is across all four ports – a rarity at this level). That'll be big news for gamers who don't want to spend a fortune.

Not that the Sony Bravia 3 II is the brightest of the brand's panels by any means. This is a Direct LED TV, rather than the fancier Mini-LED models further up Sony's current range.

However, while the Bravia 3 II is confirmed for European markets, and likely in the USA too, it's not a dead cert for the UK. That's down to catch-up app certification, with the brand taking the stance that not being able to deliver the full suite would mean no worth in putting it on the shelves.

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In addition to the Bravia 3 II, there's also the confirmation of the step-down Bravia 2 II coming to those European markets too, but unlikely the UK. This set, which is already available in the States, is a new entry proposition.

What will come of the overarching new Sony and TCL deal we'll see in coming months and years. But the Bravia name certainly isn't going anywhere, that much is clear.