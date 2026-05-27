Forget TVs – Toshiba just mastered a whole new product sector you never saw coming

Quick Summary Toshiba has moved from tech products to stylish sportswear. It's latest launch is designed to celebrate the World Cup.

If you thought Toshiba's skillset stopped at TVs and other tech goods, think again. Today, the brand has unveiled a limited edition football shirt, designed to celebrate the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

The Retro Replay Shirt has been crafted in collaboration with streetwear designer, Killa Villa. The design is made to evoke one of the most legendary moments in English footballing history – Geoff Hurst's hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final.

It comes as the brand published new research suggesting that almost two thirds of Brits would prefer to watch the action at home, rather than in the pub. That makes it more important than ever to ensure you've got a top notch TV in your living room – after all, it just might be the one you watch a World Cup win on.

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Right now, one of my top picks is this 65-inch 4k OLED model. It's a Fire TV, with Freely built in for absolutely seamless usability and a real plug and play approach. It's also got Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos built in, which should ensure cinematic scenes feel every bit as epic as they deserve to be.

If you're on a tighter budget and can sacrifice the OLED panel and Dolby Vision capabilities, this model at AO.com is also a great alternative. Plus, at just £379, it's hard to question in terms of value.

For this summer, when you're not donning your favourite England shirt, the Retro Replay Shirt should definitely be in rotation. It's a classic design which will definitely become a core part of my wardrobe over the coming months.

If you'd like to snag one too, you can take part in a competition on the brand's Instagram page, where the shirt – signed by England international, Marc Guehi – will be available alongside a Toshiba TV.