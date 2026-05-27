Forget TVs – Toshiba just mastered a whole new product sector you never saw coming

Quick Summary
Toshiba has moved from tech products to stylish sportswear.
It's latest launch is designed to celebrate the World Cup.
If you thought Toshiba's skillset stopped at TVs and other tech goods, think again. Today, the brand has unveiled a limited edition football shirt, designed to celebrate the upcoming 2026 World Cup.
The Retro Replay Shirt has been crafted in collaboration with streetwear designer, Killa Villa. The design is made to evoke one of the most legendary moments in English footballing history – Geoff Hurst's hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final.
It comes as the brand published new research suggesting that almost two thirds of Brits would prefer to watch the action at home, rather than in the pub. That makes it more important than ever to ensure you've got a top notch TV in your living room – after all, it just might be the one you watch a World Cup win on.
Snag an OLED TV bargain just in time for the World Cup.
Right now, one of my top picks is this 65-inch 4k OLED model. It's a Fire TV, with Freely built in for absolutely seamless usability and a real plug and play approach. It's also got Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos built in, which should ensure cinematic scenes feel every bit as epic as they deserve to be.
If you're on a tighter budget and can sacrifice the OLED panel and Dolby Vision capabilities, this model at AO.com is also a great alternative. Plus, at just £379, it's hard to question in terms of value.
At this price, it's hard to beat this 65-inch TV from the brand!
For this summer, when you're not donning your favourite England shirt, the Retro Replay Shirt should definitely be in rotation. It's a classic design which will definitely become a core part of my wardrobe over the coming months.
If you'd like to snag one too, you can take part in a competition on the brand's Instagram page, where the shirt – signed by England international, Marc Guehi – will be available alongside a Toshiba TV.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
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