I finally saw Sony's True RGB TVs in person – as TCL differences revealed

After what's felt like endless teasing, Sony has finally revealed its new flagship TVs for 2026 – led by the Bravia 9 II, which is the brand's first 'True RGB' television. The name was revealed in early April this year, but I've had to wait this long to see final product.

True RGB is the marketing term that Sony is opting to use when describing its RGB Mini-LED technology, which is similar to that of TCL and Hisense. I've now seen each brand's backlight panels, however, and can confirm that they are not one and the same.

That's particularly interesting, given that Sony and TCL signed what they called a "Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Partnership" at the beginning of this year. Many thought that spelled the end for the brand's home cinema lines – but that's not the case.

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Sony TVs 2026: Bravia 9 II or 7 II?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

If you're familiar with the Sony TV range (here's the 2025 breakdown, top to bottom) then you'll be aware of the original Bravia 9 Mini-LED panel, which, until now, sat atop the brand's range. Its Bravia 9 II successor steps things up with RGB Mini-LED technology. That means more brightness, more colour volume and greater control for this new generation model.

There is another new model for the 2026 range, though, the Bravia 7 II. It's not as bright, features fewer dimming zones, does away with the anti-reflective panel coating, and utilises a plastic rather than a metal bezel. But it's also more affordable, embodies the same core True RGB technology, and comes in smaller size options – marking it out as one of the only premium small-scale TVs in recent years.

Having seen both Bravia 7 II and Bravia 9 II side-by-side at Sony's headquarters in the UK, the differences, while certainly present, might make the 'lower-spec' model the one with larger appeal for more prospective buyers. Especially at the 50- or 55-inch size. I've included UK pricing for each model size below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sony Bravia 9 II & Bravia 7 II pricing: Row 0 - Cell 0 Bravia 9 II Bravia 7 II 50-inch N/A £1,899 55-inch N/A £1,999 65-inch £3,499 £2,299 75-inch £4,299 £2,999 85-inch £5,499 £3,999 98-inch N/A £6,999 115-inch £22,999 N/A

What's True RGB tech all about?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

But when RGB Mini-LED already exists in the market, just what is different about Sony's True RGB version? The Japanese tech giant says it's about stringent engineering, a team that has decades-long experience in the TV space, and all-new algorithms to stabilise colour accuracy at all brightness levels.

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Whereas Mini-LED utilises, as the name suggests, miniature LEDs for its backlight system, RGB Mini-LED utilises a trio of individual red, green and blue ones – for enhanced colour control. Sony has shunned the two-diode method used by some makers – TCL's Q9M set, for example – for a tri-diode solution with true independent red, green and blue output adjustment.

That doesn't only mean greater colour saturation, but also greater colour volume – which, as I saw in a side-by-side demonstration against the previous Bravia 9 and new Bravia 9 II, makes for far smoother colour gradation and minimal banding. It's a huge step up, based on what I saw – and this could even see it challenge the best OLED sets.

Sony's engineers have designed "RGB feedback loop monitoring" that's designed to limit cross-talk of colours – an potential hazard of the RGB backlight technology – relative to brightness output, for greater consistency in its results. Sony's goal is the maintain the highest cinema-like results and realism, rather than just turning everything up to 11.

While the entirety of my pictures in this feature are of a generic screensaver – and therefore not especially pertinent in showing off Sony's achievements – in my preview sessions I saw other real-world content comparisons that highlighted the differences in panel types, both from Sony and other makers.

The death of OLED?

(Image credit: Future)

It's interesting to see that Sony hasn't given up on OLED, however, with the Bravia 8 II remaining its second-in-command set among the brand's TV product line-up. I think that set will remain hugely relevant for many cinema-lovers for some time to come yet. But why might you wish to forego that for a Bravia 9 II instead?

Well, it's all about scale. While QD-OLED panels are made in 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes, and classic OLED (or WOLED) can offer 83- and 97-inch in less technologically adept formats – the latter costs an insurmountable sum to purchase. With the market moving towards larger scale options, that's what RGB Mini-LED and, indeed, True RGB can offer.

Indeed, the Sony Bravia 9 II can be purchased in a 115-inch panel size. Sure, it's still markedly pricey – as shown in the table up page – but it's cheaper than smaller OLED panels of its size. It's also far brighter, while its dimming and colour control is advanced enough that cinema lovers will find fair compromise in such a solution.

All of which puts Sony in an interesting position. The brand already makes some of the best OLED models, thanks to its refined processing, and while Mini-LED competitors are making great headway – TCL, in particular – there's visual point of difference in Sony's True RGB results that'll impress high-end buyers.

Because, let's face it, Bravia isn't ever about being the cheapest. It's about being the best. And Sony's patience in finally getting True RGB to market will please those cinema fans who will pay the premium. The Bravia 9 II and Bravia 7 II clearly emboy that thinking – and I think already look like premier competitors in a market where shortcuts and oversized panels are becoming more commonplace.