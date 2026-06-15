Wear OS smartwatches just gained a must-have face for World Cup fans

Quick Summary
There's a fun new World Cup watch face headed to Wear OS 6.
The Kick It face is a must-have for football fans.
The World Cup action has been gripping the world over the course of the last few days. Kicking off on Thursday, 48 nations are doing battle across Mexico, Canada and the United States to find a winner.
If you're looking to keep up with the action, there's a new must-have watch face for Wear OS smartwatches. That tracks the scores live, so you can keep up with the action wherever you are, even without watching it on TV.
The face is called Kick It and is available on an app called Facer. Interestingly, it's produced by a division of Citizen Watch, which adds some credentials to the offering.
There are two sides to the design – one for when a game is happening and one for when it isn't. When live, users will see details of their selected favourite team, complete with their current record in the competition and their group standing.
That sits atop a similar band for the opposing team, which also features the live score. Beneath that is a detail of which stage of the competition were in, and at what moment the last update was pulled through. That sits above the time on an old school flip-style scoreboard display, headlines from the game in progress and your heart rate.
The face only changes slightly when there isn't a game on, showing the next opponent and match date for your favourite team. That can be selected within the settings of the app, and changes the dial to match the colours of that nation.
The offering is exclusively available on Wear OS 6 compatible devices, and will be made available for Wear OS 7 units when that debuts. It's currently only available for those in the USA, Canada, the UK and Japan, but hopefully some wider implementation can be had for those enjoying the tournament from other nations.
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Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
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