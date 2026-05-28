Quick Summary
Norqain has unveiled a new chronograph to celebrate the inclusion of the Swiss National Football team at this summer's World Cup.
The model is limited to just 260 pieces, and takes inspiration from some of the players themselves.
Football fans around the world are preparing for a summer packed with entertainment. That's because the 2026 World Cup is set to kick off in just a few weeks time, pitting 48 nations against one another in an attempt to take the crown.
To celebrate the countries' inclusion at the tournament, Norqain has unveiled a limited edition chronograph in partnership with the Swiss Football National Team. And don't think this is just any old watch with a badge slapped on the dial.
Norqain's CEO and design team actually sat down with some of the Swiss international players, to get their impact on how the design looked. Notably, Granit Xhaka – the captain of the Swiss side and a Sunderland player – noted that the dial looked like a stadium, and proposed adding the red inner bezel would capture the emotion of the fans.
The model sits within a 41mm case crafted from stainless steel, and stands 15mm tall. That's powered by a Norqain N17 movement, which itself stems from the Sellita SW500a, offering an automatic chronograph with a 4Hz beat rate and 62 hours of power reserve.
The dial features a two-tone green design, with the pitch markings of the penalty box and halfway line ensuring there's no mistaking what this is all about. The date window sits at the 4:30 position, and employs a Swiss flag at day 26 to indicate the upcoming 2026 World Cup.
You'll also find a 30 minute chronograph counter at the three o'clock position, with a 12 hour counter at six o'clock. The small seconds register at nine o'clock features a revolving football shape.
Other sporting touches include a green bezel with a marker at the 45th minute – signifying the length of a half – and at the 90 minute mark on the 12 hour counter – for the length of the full match. The model comes on a stainless steel, three-link bracelet, though there is also a red rubber strap included in the box.
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Priced at CHF 4,850 (approx. £4,590 / €5,295 / US$6,160 / AU$8,640) and limited to just 260 pieces, I'm certain this one will be a popular pick.
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
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